Ann’s Bright Beginnings preschoolers were recently visited by Anna Gurney from Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District. She brought animal pelts and talked with the children about how animals survive the long, cold winter. We learned what animals hibernate, what animals migrate and what animals stay awake and forage for food. Shown here with our hibernating bear craft we made with Miss Anna are (in back) Miss Anna, Mylann Good, Cambrie Blue, Nathan Sizemore and Lyrik Longstreth. In front are Johanna Federighi, Mauriella Bland, and Holland Witkouski.

PAULDING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO