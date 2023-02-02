Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
The 1852 Heinrich Gloe House is a restored pioneer home in Rhineland, Missouri and represents history of immigrationCJ CoombsRhineland, MO
Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years oldCJ CoombsMontgomery County, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Related
KMOV
Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
KMOV
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
West Newsmagazine
Small, off-the-path cemetery in Chesterfield connects Texas man to his local roots
Ken Belger had always heard stories about his relatives who lived in Chesterfield when he was growing up. As a boy living in Indiana, he would visit his grandparents in Brentwood every summer and hear stories about his great-great-grandparents and how they lived on 50 acres of farmland located off of Olive Boulevard. What he didn’t know until his recent visit to St. Louis, was that a small cemetery still exists where some of his relatives are buried. It’s a family plot located on ground inside the Villas at Ladue Bluffs subdivision. It’s enclosed by a wrought-iron fence, which is under lock and key. Only the homeowners' association has keys to access the gate.
Washington Missourian
Turkey hunting clinic offered March 18
MONTGOMERY CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn the basics of spring turkey hunting on March 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Montgomery City Public Library. Participants will be introduced to the basics of turkey biology, scouting, calling, proper hunt...
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
Washington Missourian
Our Lady of Lourdes students learn to make mats out of grocery sacks for homeless
Standing in the middle of several tables of fifth graders Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Washington, Ron Eckelkamp demonstrated the first steps of transforming plastic shopping bags into mats intended to give to people without homes. “They can put their blankets and bags on top and that...
KMOV
Two weeks after Bob Kramer tragically died in fire at the marionette theater, Dug Feltch sits down with News 4
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been just over two weeks since a fire destroyed Bob Kramer’s Marionettes and Bob Kramer lost his life. Kramer’s partner Dug Feltch survived the fire and sat down with News 4 on Saturday. “I might have been the face of Bob...
KMOV
Six months after devastating flooding, St. Peters animal rescue is turning tragedy into triumph
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters animal rescue shelter that endured devastating flooding and the tragic loss of 10 puppies is looking to the future. Stray Paws Rescue sat underneath three feet of water last July, after more than a foot of rain fell in St. Peters overnight on July 26th.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
The Most Haunted Missouri Cemetery Where Murdered Caretaker Lives
I've always found it curious when someone refers to a cemetery as "haunted". It's the resting place of the dead obviously. There's one Missouri cemetery that has a unique legend attached to it. It's said to be the most haunted in the state where a former caretaker was murdered...yet still lives.
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
Suspected Chinese spy balloon flies over Missouri
On almost any other day, the China spy balloon may have gone unnoticed in our skies, but not Friday.
Brandon Bosley Is the Wrong Alderman to Make St. Louis Streets Safer
The sponsor of Board Bill 120 is now walking back pedestrian safety provisions in favor of unrelated projects
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
myleaderpaper.com
Open Door welcome center gets county OK
The welcome mat has finally been laid out for a new office building to be built for the Open Door Animal Sanctuary in House Springs. The Jefferson County Council voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to approve a rezoning request for a .96-acre vacant lot at Hwy. MM and Duda Road.
stlpublicradio.org
Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks
Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
kjfmradio.com
Auxvasse man breaks 26 year old state record
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
Comments / 0