Washington, MO

KMOV

Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
West Newsmagazine

Small, off-the-path cemetery in Chesterfield connects Texas man to his local roots

Ken Belger had always heard stories about his relatives who lived in Chesterfield when he was growing up. As a boy living in Indiana, he would visit his grandparents in Brentwood every summer and hear stories about his great-great-grandparents and how they lived on 50 acres of farmland located off of Olive Boulevard. What he didn’t know until his recent visit to St. Louis, was that a small cemetery still exists where some of his relatives are buried. It’s a family plot located on ground inside the Villas at Ladue Bluffs subdivision. It’s enclosed by a wrought-iron fence, which is under lock and key. Only the homeowners' association has keys to access the gate.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

Turkey hunting clinic offered March 18

MONTGOMERY CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn the basics of spring turkey hunting on March 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Montgomery City Public Library. Participants will be introduced to the basics of turkey biology, scouting, calling, proper hunt...
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Open Door welcome center gets county OK

The welcome mat has finally been laid out for a new office building to be built for the Open Door Animal Sanctuary in House Springs. The Jefferson County Council voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to approve a rezoning request for a .96-acre vacant lot at Hwy. MM and Duda Road.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks

Last month, monster trucks roared into St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center. They had gathered for Monster Jam, an event featuring massive vehicles tearing along a dirt track, and even taking flight. The region has a distinct connection to the culture of monster trucks. It’s not just that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjfmradio.com

Auxvasse man breaks 26 year old state record

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
AUXVASSE, MO

