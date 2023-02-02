Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Placer County Tahoe Plan code changes encourages redevelopment; community concerns expressed
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has introduced a large package of changes to the Tahoe Area Plan codes, many of which are meant to encourage development in city and town centers. However, several of the changes have raised red flags among some environmental organizations. The Tahoe Basin Area...
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
goldcountrymedia.com
City of Auburn moves toward fire safety inspections with fee schedule
The city of Auburn is getting closer to increasing its fire safety inspection program as the city council discussed the results of a fee study at its Jan. 23 meeting. Auburn City Fire Department Chief Dave Spencer presented the findings of the fee study, which looked to “validate the costs that are incurred while doing inspections.”
Mountain Democrat
Gold Country Retirement sold
Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters
SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads
Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
All adoption fees for dogs being waived at Bradshaw Animal Shelter on Feb. 4
(KTXL) — Adoption fees for dogs at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter will be waived for 12 hours on Saturday, Feb. 4, Sacramento County said. The shelter is “critically full,” which prompted the Adopt-a-Thon event. All fees will be waived from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sacramento County said the adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, […]
I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
Revolving door: Sacramento homeless to the emergency room and back again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento and UC Davis Health is looking into the impacts of those experiencing homelessness and their time in the emergency room. It’s a concept called a "revolving door." Treating those experiencing homelessness, sending them back out to the street only for them...
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
sacramentocityexpress.com
See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park
A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
abc10.com
Widespread rain and snow returns to Northern California this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather is on the way this weekend with two separate storms forecast for Northern California. A weaker storm is expected Friday before a more impactful storm begins Saturday night. Thursday will see increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s in the Sacramento...
