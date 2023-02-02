ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Courthouse News Service

Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area

CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
CHICO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation

Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City of Auburn moves toward fire safety inspections with fee schedule

The city of Auburn is getting closer to increasing its fire safety inspection program as the city council discussed the results of a fee study at its Jan. 23 meeting. Auburn City Fire Department Chief Dave Spencer presented the findings of the fee study, which looked to “validate the costs that are incurred while doing inspections.”
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Gold Country Retirement sold

Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters

SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
PARADISE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads

Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
FOX40

I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision

(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic

An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park

A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Widespread rain and snow returns to Northern California this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather is on the way this weekend with two separate storms forecast for Northern California. A weaker storm is expected Friday before a more impactful storm begins Saturday night. Thursday will see increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s in the Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA

