Yorktown, NY

2 Found Dead In Northern Westchester Home

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

A man and a woman were found dead in a Northern Westchester home along with more than 100 cats when officers responded for a welfare check.

The incident occurred in Yorktown around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 149 Cordial Road when Yorktown PD officers were requested to respond to the home by a family member for a welfare check.

Officers were able to force entry into the residence and located the bodies of a man and a woman, who were deceased, Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble said.

"The Yorktown Police were not able to investigate further at this time, due to the sheer volume of cats inside of the residence," Noble said.

The Westchester County SPCA removed approximately 100 cats from the residence on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Once many of the cats were removed -- there are still believed to bed 30-50 cats still inside the home -- Yorktown detectives were joined by the Westchester Department of Public Safety Forensic Unit and the Westchester County Medical Examiner.

"Collectively, we determined that the death was not the result of foul play, however, any death not of natural causes is inherently suspicious," Noble said.

The investigation into this incident continues and the department is waiting for a cause of death from the medical examiner's office, he added.

The names of the deceased are not being released due to privacy reasons, Noble said.

The extra cats are remaining at the home due to an overflow capacity at local shelters, he said. They are being fed and provided water until other viable relocation shelters become available.

If anyone has information that is useful to the investigation, they should call the Yorktown detective division at 914-962-3856.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

