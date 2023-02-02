ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Mills County Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiebP_0ka9QW0L00

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 39-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal, of Henderson, was sentenced on Tuesday to 84 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Horgdal will serve three years of supervised release.

On March 8, 2022, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Horgdal and found him in possession of three loaded firearms. Horgdal was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his prior felony convictions and his drug use.

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman found guilty of firearm-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha was found guilty in court for a firearm-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 40-year-old Kristen M. Patterson, of Omaha, was found guilty on Friday in federal court. She was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and will have her sentencing on May 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Patterson could receive up to 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. James Fulk, 44, of Atlantic, was arrested January 28th for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd. Fulk posted bond the next day and was released. Barbara Riley, 42, of Exira, was arrested January 31st for...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
klin.com

Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested

OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

More suspects in custody in Council Bluffs homicide

(Council Bluffs) -- Three more suspects wanted in a January shooting death in Council Bluffs are behind bars. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail. Two other suspects--19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs--were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha. Both were taken to the Douglas County Jail, and await extradition back to Council Bluffs. All three suspects face 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery in connection with the January 8th shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants

(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder

Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report 1 Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 27-year-old Bradley Clark Perry for OWI, 1st offense, on Tuesday in the 600 block of East Hammond Street. Officers transported Perry to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Suspects in life skills scandal proceed through court

NEBRASKA CITY – Suspects in a life skills abuse scandal at Nebraska City High School are progressing through the court system. Two para-professionals have entered not guilty pleas to misdemeanor negligent abuse charges and a certified teacher is schedule for arraignment in district court on a felony intentional abuse allegation.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Drug Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Union County man on drug possession charges. Police arrested 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston at 301 New York Ave and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd offense (marijuana), Conspire with intent to manufacture/deliver other I, II, III CS, Failure to affix drug tax stamp- forty-two- and one-half grams or more, attach a used drug tax stamp- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire w/intent deliver false marijuana under 50 kg. He is held in Union County Jail on a $27,000 cash or approved surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Creston man booked on several drug charges

(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening. The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) A Missouri man was arrested on drug charges in Harlan. The Harlan Police Department says 30-year-old Jeremiah Joseph Rosemeier, of Hopkins, was arrested following a traffic stop on January 11th. Rosemeier was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with prohibited acts penalties, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy