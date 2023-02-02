Mills County Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 39-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal, of Henderson, was sentenced on Tuesday to 84 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Horgdal will serve three years of supervised release.

On March 8, 2022, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Horgdal and found him in possession of three loaded firearms. Horgdal was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his prior felony convictions and his drug use.