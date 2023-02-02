Megyn Kelly says Tom Brady gave Gisele Bündchen ‘middle finger’ with extra year in NFL

Megyn Kelly blasted superstar quarterback Tom Brady on Wednesday, saying that the NFL legend sacrificed his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen to play an additional year of football — essentially giving her “a middle finger.”

Kelly reacted on Wednesday to Brady’s retirement announcement . In a brief video that was posted on social media, the Super Bowl winner said: “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The comment irked Kelly, who said: “You [Tom Brady] wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire? A thing that you decided to do 365 days later.”

“Honestly, Tom Brady seems like a rather sweet guy,” Kelly added.

“I don’t know if he’s evil-hearted. He’s amazing as a football player, but the collapse of your marriage over one extra year of football seems like something one should regret.”

Kelly wondered why Brady didn’t retire last year — which might have saved his marriage. Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Brady first announced his retirement last year — only to change his mind and suit up this past season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The decision led to heated arguments between the two, according to Page Six.

While Kelly doubted that Brady’s decision to return to football is what doomed the marriage, she nonetheless left open the possibility that it was the key reason.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-rDJbpS9-c?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“If that really was the reason, he lasted one more year,” Kelly said.

“For one year, he lost his spouse. Where’s the self-sacrifice? Where’s the mature decision to say, ‘I will table my one year to sacrifice, for you, my spouse; to sacrifice for the sake of my marriage and for the sake of my children to have their family remain together’?”

Kelly speculated as to what Bündchen may have been thinking on Wednesday after hearing that her ex-husband was hanging up his cleats for good.

Brady returned to play a 23rd season of football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a decision that reportedly did not sit well with his then-wife. Getty Images

“What would it be like to be Gisele [Bündchen] today?” Kelly asked. “Gisele Bündchen is waking up to her next big photoshoot and sees [Tom Brady’s announcement].”

Kelly then wondered what a conversation between the two would sound like.

“‘Okay, so you [Tom Brady] could have saved the marriage a year ago when I begged you to do this and you refused,'” she said.

“‘And you decided for 300-plus days, it wouldn’t be worth it to lose me, cause all this heartache to our children, blow up our beautiful life.'”

“‘For what? For one season?'”

Kelly added: “I mean, just the insult. And even if that is what actually happened, what a middle finger.”

“That isn’t a good marriage,” Kelly said.

The celebrity couple called it quits in October after 13 years of marriage. Getty Images for UCLA Institute

Megyn Kelly thinks Tom Brady sacrificed his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen to play an additional year of football. YouTube/Megyn Kelly

“That is somebody who’s not actually connected and in love and intimately involved in the way you would expect and want your spouse to be.”

Following the divorce, Bündchen has been spotted at several photoshoots wearing skimpy swimsuits.

Following Brady’s announcement on Wednesday, Bündchen wished her ex well , writing: “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

During his retirement announcement on Wednesday, Brady declared: “I wouldn’t change a thing.” Twitter / Tom Brady

Brady’s retirement sparked speculation that the couple may reconcile, but a source close to Bündchen told People that the Brazilian supermodel “moved on with her life quite a while ago” and that she is “sincerely happy” for her ex.

Brady, for his part, has no interest in dating anyone, sources told Page Six . He has declined offers from friends to set him up with someone — insisting instead on keeping the focus on his young children.