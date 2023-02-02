Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Another historical mystery put to rest
The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
WITN
Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a good soaking rain the past few days, skies will mostly be clear throughout much of the morning and into the early afternoon. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the clear skies and cold temperatures will also allow for a great opportunity to watch a potential surveillance balloon to pass over portions of the Carolinas later today.
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Nikita Rodman
Nikita H. Rodman is the owner and operator of Washington’s Divine Sister’s Beauty Salon, an establishment which prides itself on helping clients look their best for any occasion. “There’s nothing better than helping someone that comes into my shop wanting to look their best,” Rodman says. “There are...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town North Carolina
Ramo’s Pizza & Grill is one of the nicest small-town restaurants in America hiding in the small town of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. With classic Italian cooking at its core, the staff offers what you’d expect from lasagna, spaghetti, and ravioli in tangy red or rich Alfredo sauce with creamy melted cheese, oregano, and basil. The menu also steps up with more than 20 imaginative pizza selections from stuffed to the classic Margherita or create your own concoction with fresh, crunchy vegetables and meats. The diverse options also include delicious appetizers, salads, crispy sides, sandwiches, and calzones. Let’s have a look at this well-kept secret and discover why you will want to return to this exceptional Italian eatery in America.
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WITN
Washington firefighter facing colon cancer responds to new resources for firefighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters can face many dangers on the job, including exposure to what’s known as PFAS, referred to as forever chemicals. Thursday morning, the North Carolina Firefighters’ Alliance announced new resources at the NC Mid-Winter Chiefs’ Conference at the Concord Convention to bring awareness and prevention for firefighters.
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
The Department of Juvenile Justice Morehead Youth Development Center reported an escape on Saturday.
WITN
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Group tells commissioners it’s not ok to pray after meetings begin
The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners have been asked to change how prayers are conducted at the beginning of their meetings, because it appears to be involution of the Establishment Clause within the First Amendment. Commissioners received a letter two weeks ago from Ian Smith, a staff attorney with Americans...
newbernnow.com
Public Comment and Sewer Line Replace Among Agenda Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting – Feb 6
The meeting will be held on Feb. 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. View the agenda and packet in its entirety here. CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL. ROLL CALL. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE. 1. PETITION OF...
beckersasc.com
ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know
Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 1, 2 & 3
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Maria Goins, Morehead City. Maria Camile Goins, 37, of...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
WITN
Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
WNCT
Heating Up With Holly: Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are continuing to shake things up in the kitchen. This time we are going to make an appetizer that you can easily turn into a meal. It can be made in any type of weather. Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls are pretty easy to make....
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
WITN
Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications. Updated: 3 hours ago. Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday.
Comments / 0