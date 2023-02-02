Read full article on original website
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
Why the Steam Deck is My Favorite Way to Play
When the Steam Deck shipped back in late February 2022, it honestly wasn’t quite up to the task of delivering on the promise it showed when first revealed back in July 2021. Seth Macy gave it a 7 when he reviewed it for us at launch, but it was clear there were some issues despite seeming so full of potential. It was an Early Access approach to a system launch, and that meant it was buggy, unstable, and game compatibility was a crapshoot. I signed up for a pre-order twice during the first six supply-constrained months, and both times I chickened-out when I finally got the notification to flip my $5 deposit into a full purchase. Despite somehow successfully rationalizing that the $649 512GB version was the only one worth considering, it would always seem like a completely unnecessary indulgence for an unfinished doodad when my finger was hovering over the buy button.
How to Watch Fan Fest 2023
IGN Fan Fest is back for another special celebration of exclusives across your favorite games, comics and entertainment!. Fan Fest is an event where fans from all over the world come together to celebrate their most anticipated movies, TV shows, and games. IGN Fan Fest returns following the success of last year's show, which included special announcements and previews from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Halo TV series and so much more.
Game Scoop! 708: E3 Without the Big Three
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing E3, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the Nintendo Seal of Quantity, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date and Details
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release on February 7, 2023, and will debut the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, including the Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin. In this section of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, we break down everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 3 so far. Learn more about Overwatch 2 Season 3 release date, the return of Overwatch Credits, how to unlock the World Cup Weapon Charm, and how to get your hands on the upcoming Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin.
Saturday Night Live Casts The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart in This Hilarious Trailer
In a hilarious fake trailer, Saturday Night Live has cast The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart and tasks him with taking Princess Peach to Rainbow Road. The trailer, which you can check out below, is roughly three minutes long and also features appearances by Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, and Luigi.
Chapter 8 - Search and Rescue
Search and Rescue is the eighth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac needs to fix the Comms Array so they can receive feedback from the SOS Beacon. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Search and Rescue below.
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
Walkthrough
Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for Dead Space (2023). This Walkthrough contains complete guides for all twelve chapters of the game, including boss strategies, puzzle solutions, upgrade locations, and more. Each page also contains IGN's guide for Dead Space (2008), maintained at the bottom of each page. Check out our chapter-by-chapter...
Trophy Guide
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Tactics Ogre: Reborn trophies including secret Trophies. We've got everything you need to deck out your trophy cabinet. Tactics Ogre: Reborn has a total of 34 Trophies.The complete list of all Trophies can be found below. !! SPOILERS WARNING !! The following Trophies may...
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
Humble Plain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Humble Plain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu 2 May Still Be in the Works
It turns out the potential sequel to Pokemon: Detective Pikachu may still be in the works. The sequel was officially announced in 2019 months before Detective Pikachu even hit theaters, with Oren Uziel attached to write the script. However, there were no updates that signaled positive development after that, with star Justice Smith saying in a 2021 interview, "I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don't think it's going to happen."
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
It Takes Two Sells a Massive 10 Million Copies
Update: 02/03/2022: It Takes Two has now sold more than ten million copies, doubling its five million record set this time last year. Announced on developer Hazelight Studios' Twitter (below), the team said "our minds are officially blown" as they celebrated the impressive number. "Potentially twice as many players have...
Brigantys Castle
The shop has some new items in stock so take a look and buy or craft better equipment as the upcoming location has multiple areas to cover. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to restore an ally's HP. (Reward: Experience Charm III x5) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card....
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
Aussie Deals: Free Elder Scroll and a Dishonored Sequel, Cheapest GT7 Setups for a Mad VR Experience!
Not sure if you caught it yet, but we had some recent heads on with Gran Turismo 7 + PSVR 2. The basic TL;DR: it's jaw-dropping stuff. For those of you who are inclined to take the wheel with a PlayStation VR 2 on their noggin, why not do it literally? Below are a bunch of discounted wheels that will—take it from a GT Sport veteran—trick your brain even further into thinking you're right there on the track.
