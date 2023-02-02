Read full article on original website
Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels
The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
Trudeau anti-Islamophobia tsar Amira Elghawaby faces calls to resign
Canada's first-ever anti-Islamophobia tsar is facing calls to resign after an op-ed resurfaced in which she called Quebecers Islamophobic. Amira Elghawaby was appointed last week to the new position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In 2019, she co-wrote an opinion piece attacking a Quebec law that banned public servants from...
Council's two-year 150-bed hotel booking for homeless
A city council has booked 150 beds in hotels every night for the next two years in an effort to manage a rise in homelessness. Sheffield City Council has reserved the rooms at an agreed nightly rate - a move it says will save money, time and provide certainty for users.
Man posted online about assassination of Nicola Sturgeon
A man who posted online about the "assassination" of Nicola Sturgeon before helping to assault a sheriff has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour. William Curtis, 67, from Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, also targeted his then local MSP Stewart Stevenson. Along with another man, Philip Mitchell, he was also convicted of...
Bogus travel agent Lyne Barlow jailed for £2.6m holidays scam
A bogus travel agent who conned hundreds of holidaymakers in a £2.6m scam has been jailed for nine years. Lyne Barlow, 39, formerly of Stanley, County Durham, left more than 1,400 customers out of pocket when she failed to book trips between 2019 and 2020. She admitted stealing £500,000...
