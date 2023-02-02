Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup
Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
iheart.com
Should Jim Boeheim Coach the 2023-2024 Season at Syracuse University? Vote!
Syracuse Men's Basketball head coach Jim Boeheim hints at coaching the 2023-2024 season. Should he stay or go? CLICK HERE to vote in our Morning News Poll.
Syracuse Pulls Away Down the Stretch in Win at Boston College
Syracuse dominated the last seven minutes of the game and earned a road win at Boston College 77-68. With the victory, the Orange improved to 14-10 (7-6) on the season. Next up is at Florida State on Wednesday. That game tips at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU. It was Syracuse's 10th ...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Syracuse Football: Next coach up at Cuse as coaching carousel continues
Sports are a crazy business, and my subject today is Syracuse football. For most sports teams, the offseason brings change. College sports especially since barring a medical exception, college players only play 4-5 years maximum. But coaching can also be just as tumultuous. Being a coach comes with the knowledge...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’
In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
Syracuse women’s basketball sweeps Boston College; Dyaisha Fair hits 2,500 career points
Georgia Woolley dropped 18 points in the first half, Dyaisha Fair scored her 2,500th career point and the Syracuse women’s basketball team cruised past Boston College 79-72 Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. After the Orange jumped out to an 11-2 lead, the Eagles scored 13 unanswered points to...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
Jesse Edwards carries Syracuse over BC, but Judah Mintz was key, too (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. -- Syracuse continued down the rematch road Saturday here at the Conte Forum, where the Orange played Boston College for the second time this season. Last time, SU won 79-65 on a day when Joe Girard scored 24 points and Benny Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse over Boston College with career-high effort (final score, recap)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — The Syracuse basketball team will visit Boston College at 5 p.m. Saturday in Conte Forum. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Boston College to see the latest updates. Final.
Syracuse snaps 3-game skid with win at Boston College
Chestnut Hill, Mass. ― The Syracuse Orange finally closed out a close game in the final minutes, beating Boston College 77-69 to end a 3-game losing streak here at the Conte Forum on Saturday. Syracuse out-scored the Eagles 21 to nine in the game’s final eight minutes to come...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-72 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew...
5newsonline.com
Is it time for Syracuse and Jim Boeheim to part ways? | Locked on College Basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For 47 seasons, the Syracuse Orange basketball program has been led by coach Jim Boeheim, a legend in college basketball's history dating back to the early days of the Big East Conference. But at age 78, with a pedestrian team heading toward an NIT appearance, and...
Jim Boeheim talks transfer portal and building rosters during his TK99 radio show
Syracuse, N.Y. – As Jim Boeheim surveys the ACC men’s basketball landscape, a significant development has occurred to him. “It’s still underrated a little bit,” he said, “but the tremendous influence of the transfer portal guys in our league is really unbelievable.”
sujuiceonline.com
2024 running back Ohifame Ijeboi says Syracuse is ‘at the top of my list’
2024 Ohifame Ijeboi is a jack of all trades. For starters, Ijeboi works hard in the classroom, and holds a 3.7 GPA. He’s also a versatile athlete, starring in football, basketball and track at Penn Charter in Pennsylvania. The 6-foot, 190-pound Penn Charter (PA) athlete was named First Team...
Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew Buffalo, but not the coach who’s a ‘mom away from home’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair and her roommates just couldn’t get warm. They put on their winter coats, but that wasn’t enough. The heat to their dorm room at the University of Buffalo had gone out, and maintenance wasn’t going to be there until the morning.
Syracuse Crunch edged by Charlotte, 5-4 in overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to force overtime, but eventually fell to the Charlotte Checkers, 5-4, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Despite the loss, the Crunch earned a point as they move to 21-14-4-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 1-1-1-0 in the four-game season series against Charlotte.
