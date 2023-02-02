ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil currency firms, rate cut bets pushed back by central bank's hawkish outlook

By Marcela Ayres
 3 days ago

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency firmed and interest rate futures jumped on Thursday as a more hawkish outlook from the central bank led economists to push back forecasts for rate cuts to next year.

The central bank's policy statement was a setback for newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has blasted the level of interest rates - maintained at a six-year high of 13.75% on Wednesday - as an obstacle to economic growth.

The Brazilian real strengthened in Thursday trading past 5.00 per dollar for the first time since June 2022, while the short end of the yield curve traded up sharply, pricing interest rates at higher levels through 2026.

The central bank on Wednesday signaled that they were considering holding interest rates at current levels for longer than markets expect, citing inflation expectations drifting away from target amid uncertainties linked to fiscal expansion sponsored by Lula.

"We can pretty much forget about any easing action in the monetary front in 2023," said economist Alexandre Schwartsman, a former central bank director.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the policy statement made clear that the central bank is increasingly concerned that inflation will not cool fast enough, hinting at stable rates into 2024.

"We recently pushed back the timing of the first rate cut in our profile to the fourth quarter, which is later than most expect. But the risk is that policymakers may not even cut at all this year," he added.

UBS BB analysts revised their outlook for the benchmark Selic rate to end this year at 12.25% from 11.25% before.

XP and Credit Suisse analysts said the more aggressive tone from the central bank reinforced their view of the Selic on hold at 13.75% until the beginning of next year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation.
Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as job gains surge

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years.
Fed's Daly sees policy rate rising to least 5.1%, then a hold

(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said the 5.1% policy rate that most Fed policymakers thought as of December would ultimately be needed is a “good indicator” for where policy is going, but the central bank could take rates even higher.
Japan needs stable, sustained inflation, govt executive says

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara on Sunday stressed the need to achieve an economy where inflation rises stably and sustainably, when asked whether the next central bank governor should maintain ultra-easy monetary policy.
Marketmind: U.S.-China crisis?

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Traders in Asia can expect a choppy start to the week as they absorb Friday's sell-off on Wall Street following a freakishly strong U.S. jobs report and heightened geopolitical tensions after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.
Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession.
Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
