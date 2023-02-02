ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matson: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Matson MATX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Matson will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Heritage Commerce Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Heritage Commerce HTBK. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Wednesday, Heritage Commerce will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Truist Remains Bullish On Lightspeed Commerce, Naming It An Acquisition Target; Credit Suisse Downgrades The Stock

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Given a combination of macroeconomic factors, a still challenging path toward achieving the ~20% non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, ramping efforts from scaled competitors, and a less attractive LTV/CAC demonstrated thus far, the analyst no longer prefers the shares.
Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results

Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Why Cirrus Logic Shares Are Trading HIgher Today?

Cirrus Logic CRUS shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Cirrus Logic reported quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.99 by 20.6 percent. This is a 5.51 percent decrease over earnings of $2.54 per share from the same period last year.
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Dow Drops Over 150 Points; US economy Adds 517,000 Jobs In January

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 33,881.69 while the NASDAQ fell 1.32% to 12,039.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.98% to 4,138.89. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From...
What's Happening With Canada Goose Stock Popping Off During Friday's Session?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are trading higher by 13.24% to $21.29 Friday afternoon. Shares of the luxury winter clothing manufacturer are reversing higher following Thursday's marked weakness. The company Thursday morning reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were down year-over-year. The company also cut FY23 total revenue guidance.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
OP Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OP Bancorp OPBK. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, OP Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
