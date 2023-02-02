Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Matson: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Matson MATX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Matson will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today
Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
H.B. Fuller's Valuations And Margins Driven By EV Momentum Earns It Analyst Conviction
Citigroup analyst Eric Petrie upgraded H.B. Fuller Co FUL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $85. Valuation has come off, and FUL trades at a ~3.5x forward EV/EBITDA discount vs. comparables, above the historical average, near ~2x. The analyst had been Neutral rated, as...
Bill.com Analysts Cut Price Targets On Payment Volume And SMB Softness Post Mixed Q2 Performance
Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. While the Q2 report was mixed across several closely watched KPIs, the analyst remains convinced that BILL is poised to gain a substantial share in the B2B space. Bill.com...
Benzinga
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Heritage Commerce Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Heritage Commerce HTBK. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Wednesday, Heritage Commerce will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Truist Remains Bullish On Lightspeed Commerce, Naming It An Acquisition Target; Credit Suisse Downgrades The Stock
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Given a combination of macroeconomic factors, a still challenging path toward achieving the ~20% non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, ramping efforts from scaled competitors, and a less attractive LTV/CAC demonstrated thus far, the analyst no longer prefers the shares.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results
Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Here's Why Michael Saylor Says FTX Collapse And Other Crypto Scandals Will Benefit Bitcoin
Last week, MicroStrategy Inc MSTR announced its fourth quarter result. Co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor discussed projects and enterprises in the crypto space during its earnings call. Saylor said many crypto projects fell apart in the aftermath of macroeconomic challenges and crypto scandals last year, including the FTX FTT/USD implosion.
Why Cirrus Logic Shares Are Trading HIgher Today?
Cirrus Logic CRUS shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Cirrus Logic reported quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.99 by 20.6 percent. This is a 5.51 percent decrease over earnings of $2.54 per share from the same period last year.
Benzinga
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings
Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Dow Drops Over 150 Points; US economy Adds 517,000 Jobs In January
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 33,881.69 while the NASDAQ fell 1.32% to 12,039.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.98% to 4,138.89. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From...
$10 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped by 150 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a...
What's Happening With Canada Goose Stock Popping Off During Friday's Session?
Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are trading higher by 13.24% to $21.29 Friday afternoon. Shares of the luxury winter clothing manufacturer are reversing higher following Thursday's marked weakness. The company Thursday morning reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were down year-over-year. The company also cut FY23 total revenue guidance.
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
Benzinga
OP Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OP Bancorp OPBK. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, OP Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0