Boston, MA

Robert Kraft says he'll 'do everything in his power' to have Brady sign a one-day with the Patriots

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tom Brady might not be done with signing NFL contracts yet, as there's one team that will still be trying to get his signature - just not to play.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he'd do 'everything we can' to try and convince Brady to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots, so that the quarterback can retire as a member of the franchise he won six Super Bowl titles with.

This comes one day after Brady - the greatest quarterback in the history of football - announced for a second time that he was retiring from the sport.

'I'd do it tomorrow,' Kraft said in an interview with CNN . 'Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot

'We'll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIQpV_0ka9PW2Y00

'He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he's a beloved figure and he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we've had some great ones.'

Kraft closed the interview with some parting words for his former quarterback.

'Tommy, I'm always here for you, you are part of our family,' said Kraft.

'I just love the guy so much and there isn't anything I wouldn't do for him and I think he can do a lot of good things for America and reach out to a lot of people.

'Thank you for the time you gave us and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlwwQ_0ka9PW2Y00

The one-day contract is a time-honored tradition in sports to have notable members of a specific team retire with the franchise they're most associated with.

In Boston in particular, the one-day contract has a special history - especially in baseball.

For decades, the Boston Red Sox had three requirements to have a players number retired: get elected to the Hall-of-Fame, play 10 years with the team, and retire as a member of the team.

Eventually, all three of those requirements were dropped - with the 'retire as a member of the team' rule going first after Red Sox legend Carlton Fisk (who retired in Chicago) had his No. 27 retired in 2000.

Even though the rules were changed, many former players still choose to sign one-day contracts with the Red Sox before retiring.

Late last year, Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara signed a one-day contract before promptly retiring as a member of the organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCa02_0ka9PW2Y00

Tom Brady owns every major passing record by a quarterback and is one of - if not the greatest - football player of all-time.

He spent 20 of his 23 seasons in New England, winning six Super Bowl titles with the team - the most of any one player with a franchise.

Brady was drafted by the Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

He left the team after the 2019 season, exploring a new challenge in Tampa Bay - which ended with another Super Bowl crown.

