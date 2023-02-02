‘Knock at the Cabin’ knocks off ‘Avatar’ at the box office. NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn’t belong to blue people. After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.” “Knock at the Cabin” dethroned James Cameron’s 3-D sci-fi epic with an estimated $14.2 million in ticket sales. Second place went to “80 for Brady,” a comedy about four friends who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl. It opened with an estimated $12.5 million. “Avatar: The Way of Water” slid to third with $10.8 million in its eighth weekend.

