FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:01 p.m. EST
‘Knock at the Cabin’ knocks off ‘Avatar’ at the box office. NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn’t belong to blue people. After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.” “Knock at the Cabin” dethroned James Cameron’s 3-D sci-fi epic with an estimated $14.2 million in ticket sales. Second place went to “80 for Brady,” a comedy about four friends who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl. It opened with an estimated $12.5 million. “Avatar: The Way of Water” slid to third with $10.8 million in its eighth weekend.
FOX 28 Spokane
Intelligence-gathering balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina at the direction of President Biden
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says the intelligence-gathering balloon was shot down at the direction of President Joe Biden. U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command brought down the balloon over the water off the coast of South Carolina, Austin reported Saturday afternoon. An analysis found that...
FOX 28 Spokane
Tankers from Montana helped take down intelligence-seeking balloon off coast of South Carolina
The Department of Defense (DoD) shared more information on the intelligence-seeking balloon, after it was safely shot down using an F-22. When the balloon was over the coast of South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon.
FOX 28 Spokane
More background given on intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana
More background on the high-altitude surveillance balloon spotted over Billings was provided by a senior defense official. This is not the first time this activity has been seen over the last several years, and President Joe Biden was asked for military options after the balloon was observed Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.
FOX 28 Spokane
Montana Governor writes to Secretary of Defense asking for answers on intelligence-gathering balloon
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings. In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.
FOX 28 Spokane
China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
FOX 28 Spokane
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
FOX 28 Spokane
Job: ‘Sniper’: Accused Islamic State fighter on trial in US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing trial of a U.S. citizen charged with serving as a sniper and weapons trainer for the Islamic State group is a reminder of the enduring and far-reaching fallout of a war that drew tens of thousands of foreign fighters to Syria and Iraq. Jurors are expected to start deliberating as soon as Monday in Ruslan Maratovich Asainov’s trial in a federal court in New York. In videos shown at trial, he gives his occupation as “a sniper” to FBI agents and tells them that he taught his students everything from rifle maintenance to ballistics. His lawyers have said he went to Syria in 2013 because he wanted to live under Islamic law.
FOX 28 Spokane
North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia marked Saturday the birth anniversary of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital Skopje because of fears of potential clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Both countries have claims on the same historic figure. The commemoration events mark 151 years since the birth of Gotse Delchev, who opposed centuries-old Ottoman rule in the Balkans that ended in the early 20th century. Police blocked streets, set up metal fences and conducted thorough checking in the area around the 16th century Orthodox Church “Sveti Spas” (“Holy Salvation”) in downtown Skopje, where Delchev is buried. Bulgarian Interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who led a delegation to the celebrations, called the measures “dracnian.”
FOX 28 Spokane
N. Carolina Supreme Court to rehear voter ID, redistricting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new Republican majority on North Carolina’s Supreme Court has agreed to rehear redistricting and voter identification cases less than two months after the court’s previous edition controlled by Democrats blocked a voter ID mandate and a district map. The court granted the requests of Republican legislative leaders on Friday and set hearings for mid-March. The decisions are extraordinary and come mere weeks after a new edition of the court took their seats. Five of the seven justices are now Republicans. It was a 4-3 Democratic majority when they previously ruled in those cases. The remaining Democratic justices criticized Friday’s decisions as based merely on the court’s political composition.
