Plymouth, MN

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
MINNESOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants

The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
DULUTH, MN
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
northernnewsnow.com

Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Power 96

It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year

Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
MINNESOTA STATE
thriftyminnesota.com

Free Seed Libraries in Minnesota

Free seed libraries are a great way to get seeds to start your garden and learn more about gardening in the process. Here is our list of free seed libraries throughout Minnesota!. Have you heard of seed libraries? These are programs that are set up to educate both new and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You

As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

 https://power96radio.com

