Malibu, CA

palisadesnews.com

Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M

The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific Palisades has finally sold as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property was on the market from July of 2022 and was listed at $37.5 million with the sale finally closing at $24.5 million on January 5, 2023. The price of the home, which has a wine cellar that was converted from a bomb shelter, was cut three times in an effort to sell it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman hospitalized after driving off steep embankment in Beverly Crest

A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle went down a 100-foot embankment in Beverly Crest on Saturday. The victim is a 35-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Her identity has not been released. Rescue crews responded to the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive a little before 5 p.m. When they arrived, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Water main explodes in Calabasas, residents could be without water for 10+ hours

CALABASAS, Calif. - A Calabasas neighborhood will be without water for at least 12 hours Saturday while crews work to fix a massive water main break. The City of Calabasas Twitter account reported the water main break near the area of Parkway Calabasas and Park Entrada around 12 p.m. Saturday. According to the city, the water main that broke was 14 inches wide.
CALABASAS, CA
Secret LA

10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.

We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

A grebe rescue during King Tides

Melinda and Daniel Pendley rescued an injured tern up on the beach at the Hermosa Beach pier during the King Tides two Saturdays ago. The Redondo Beach couple cared for the bird at their home until an animal rescue service came for it Monday morning. Photo by Ralph Doyle.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
KEYT

Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store

VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
VENTURA, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
signalscv.com

The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
