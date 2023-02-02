ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
DALLAS, TX
Report: Lakers Have Had Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz

Los Angeles is still entertaining the idea of moving their sixth man at the deadline. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers and Jazz have had “exploratory conversations” centered around guard Russell Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. As the Lakers continue to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
James Harden, 76ers React to 2023 All-Star Reserves Announcement

The Sixers star shared a message on Instagram shortly after Thursday’s news. View the original article to see embedded media. After the missing the cut for this year’s All-Star Game, James Harden chimed in with a brief message on his Instagram story following the announcement of the All-Star reserves Thursday night.
NBA suspends Brooks, fines Mitchell for Grizz-Cavs scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night. The league announced the punishments on Friday. Brooks swung and struck Mitchell in the groin area during...
CLEVELAND, OH
Report: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Nets

The point guard is in his fourth season with the team. Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade and would like to be moved by the trade deadline on February 9th, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. If Irving isn’t traded, Charania reports he will not re-sign with the team in when he enters free agency this offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fight between Magic, Timberwolves leads to 5 players ejected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fight broke out and punches were thrown during the game between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Five players were ejected following the brawl, which started in front of the Orlando bench late in the third quarter. Minnesota guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba were the initial players involved, and it spilled over to include several others on the court.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Super Bowl-bound Eagles are built around QB Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts in 2020 came with as much hand-wringing as intrigue regarding how to use the talented Heisman Trophy finalist. The Eagles already had quarterback Carson Wentz locked into a $128 million contract. They certainly had more pressing needs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Super Bowl LVII Kicking Props

Among the many props you can bet on Super Sunday are totals for field goals, extra points and total points from the kickers. Oddsmakers offer all sorts of exciting wagering options on the Super Bowl, ranging from the length of the National Anthem to the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath. In addition to those extremely fun betting markets, bettors can find all kinds of player props for the game itself – even kicking props. That’s right, SI Sportsbook has props involving the placekickers from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cale Makar Is the Next Bobby Orr

It’s long been sacrilege to suggest anyone could measure up to the all-time great. But then the Colorado defenseman came flying into the picture. Like any other society, the National Hockey League is awash in ritual, offering the pleasure of small things and a bond that stretches over teams and time.
COLORADO STATE

