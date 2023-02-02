Among the many props you can bet on Super Sunday are totals for field goals, extra points and total points from the kickers. Oddsmakers offer all sorts of exciting wagering options on the Super Bowl, ranging from the length of the National Anthem to the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath. In addition to those extremely fun betting markets, bettors can find all kinds of player props for the game itself – even kicking props. That’s right, SI Sportsbook has props involving the placekickers from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO