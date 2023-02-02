Read full article on original website
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital
Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department. His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the...
Pastor Jamal Bryant Calls For White Officer Seen In Tyre Nichols’ Police Beating Video To Be Held Accountable
Pastor Jamal Bryant gave a fiery Sunday sermon demanding for all parties involved in the horrific beating of Tyre Nichols to be investigated and held accountable.
Tyre Nichols’ Stepfather Rebukes Claim He Was Sleeping With Officer’s Ex-Girlfriend
Rumors alleged that Nichols may have been sleeping with a former girlfriend of one of the officers involved in his assault.
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Tyre Nichols footage, demands ‘1st-degree murder charges’ be made
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the newly released bodycam footage of Memphis police confronting 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
Why was Tyre Nichols stopped by Memphis police?
On Friday evening, Memphis officials released video footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being severely beaten during a traffic stop.The young man’s death has caused deep pain for the Nichols family, and has touched off a city-wide scandal.Five Memphis police officers involved in the stop were fired last week, and now face murder charges.Body-camera footage of the ordeal was released by the city at 7pm ET on Friday. The video showed officers dragging Nichols from his car and firing a taser weapon at him before he fled the...
Tyre Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, to Don Lemon: Officers brought ‘shame on the Black community’
While authorities on Friday were set to release police video depicting five Black Memphis police officers beating a 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, also Black, whose death prompted murder charges, the mother of Nichols is speaking out. RowVaughn Wells told CNN’s Don Lemon the officers involved in her son’s death brought shame...
The daughter of Eric Garner, who was fatally choked by an NYPD officer in 2014, says the Tyre Nichols footage was treated like 'a public lynching'
In a new interview, Emerald Garner said it "boils my blood" that the public had to wait to view Nichols' footage "like it was an exclusive movie."
Did Tyre Nichols Have a Criminal Record? What We Know
What happened between Tyre Nichols and the now five charged Memphis Police officers has sparked questions regarding the background of the victim.
TV Host Blames Tyre Nichols for Refusing to Comply With Memphis Police
"This all could have been avoided with one simple move," Grant Stinchfield said, sparking outrage on social media.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.
One Of The Memphis Cops Charged In Tyre Nichols' Death Allegedly Threatened To Kill Man During 2020 Arrest
"I'll blow your face off," former Memphis Police Officer Emmitt Martin III, currently one of five former officers charged in the killing of Tyre Harris, reportedly told Glenn Harris in August 2020. A Memphis police officer who had been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols had been...
HipHopDX.com
New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape
Newly released surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.Brooks reportedly met the four men, now facing rape charges, at Reggie’s on 14 January.Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.Footage from the...
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
Discrepancy between police accounts, evidence in Tyre Nichols case revealed
The police traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death was detailed in an incident report obtained by ABC News, as well as a Memphis Police statement, but the written statements provide a different account from what the body camera footage of the disturbing encounter has revealed. Nichols, a 19-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with police in which he was beaten following a traffic stop. The footage shows officers beating Nichols and targeting him with pepper spray as he begins yelling for his mother, who lived near the site of the encounter. In body camera footage, officers can be seen standing over Nichols while he's on the ground. As two officers hold him down, a third kicks him. A fourth officer comes over with a baton and the officers pick up Nichols from the ground and hold him up while officers appear to strike him in the face and torso.
