North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia marked Saturday the birth anniversary of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital Skopje because of fears of potential clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Both countries have claims on the same historic figure. The commemoration events mark 151 years since the birth of Gotse Delchev, who opposed centuries-old Ottoman rule in the Balkans that ended in the early 20th century. Police blocked streets, set up metal fences and conducted thorough checking in the area around the 16th century Orthodox Church “Sveti Spas” (“Holy Salvation”) in downtown Skopje, where Delchev is buried. Bulgarian Interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who led a delegation to the celebrations, called the measures “dracnian.”
Job: ‘Sniper’: Accused Islamic State fighter on trial in US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing trial of a U.S. citizen charged with serving as a sniper and weapons trainer for the Islamic State group is a reminder of the enduring and far-reaching fallout of a war that drew tens of thousands of foreign fighters to Syria and Iraq. Jurors are expected to start deliberating as soon as Monday in Ruslan Maratovich Asainov’s trial in a federal court in New York. In videos shown at trial, he gives his occupation as “a sniper” to FBI agents and tells them that he taught his students everything from rifle maintenance to ballistics. His lawyers have said he went to Syria in 2013 because he wanted to live under Islamic law.
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
AP News Summary at 10:38 a.m. EST
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China. WASHINGTON (AP) — China is threatening what it calls “further actions” after an American fighter jet shot down a suspected spy balloon off the East Coast of the United States on Saturday. The U.S. says the massive balloon was a surveillance craft that spent days crossing over sensitive military sites in North America. The White House says President Joe Biden approved the downing, and followed the advice of military officials by waiting to bring down the craft over water rather than risk debris falling on populated areas. But China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists again that the craft was civilian and its flight an accident. It is criticizing the U.S. for what it terms “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”
