Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
WITN
Washington firefighter facing colon cancer responds to new resources for firefighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters can face many dangers on the job, including exposure to what’s known as PFAS, referred to as forever chemicals. Thursday morning, the North Carolina Firefighters’ Alliance announced new resources at the NC Mid-Winter Chiefs’ Conference at the Concord Convention to bring awareness and prevention for firefighters.
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Phase two of boardwalk reconstruction underway
Reconstruction work continues on the boardwalk in downtown Washington by the waterfront. Of the entire length of the boardwalk – an estimated 1,980 ft. – a second phase of reconstruction will cover 475 ft. with new marine slats and should be completed before the start of boating season, Kristi Roberson, City of Washington’s Department of Parks and Recreation director wrote in an email to the Daily News. A third and final phase will replace the remaining 505 ft. at a later date.
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
The Department of Juvenile Justice Morehead Youth Development Center reported an escape on Saturday.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Nikita Rodman
Nikita H. Rodman is the owner and operator of Washington’s Divine Sister’s Beauty Salon, an establishment which prides itself on helping clients look their best for any occasion. “There’s nothing better than helping someone that comes into my shop wanting to look their best,” Rodman says. “There are...
WITN
Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a good soaking rain the past few days, skies will mostly be clear throughout much of the morning and into the early afternoon. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the clear skies and cold temperatures will also allow for a great opportunity to watch a potential surveillance balloon to pass over portions of the Carolinas later today.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Vaughan encourages students to turn their dreams into realities
Jessica Vaughan is a Greenville native who packed a suitcase and headed to New York City to pursue theater. Six years ago, she networked with a fellow East Carolina University alumna who helped her get her first Broadway gig on “Jersey Boys” working in the costume department for four years. From there, she has done background acting work on season five of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Maestro” starring and directed by Bradley Cooper. She is currently a dresser for “Wicked” on Broadway.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Another historical mystery put to rest
The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
WITN
Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Mary C. Tyer
Mary Cavanagh Tyer, age 74, a resident of Washington, NC passed away on February 1st. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. Ms. Tyer was born on November 17, 1948, in Washington D.C. to the late Waymath and Ann Spigut Robinson. She was a graduate of DuVal High School in Lanham, MD and graduated from East Carolina University. Ms. Tyer was a retired teacher at S.W. Snowden and John Small Elementary Schools. She was a dedicated educator for over 22 years and was devoted to her students. She enjoyed socializing with friends at the local senior center, gardening and cheering for her Washington Redskins! She was a devout Catholic and member of Mother of Mercy and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Giddy Up Coffeehouse looks to warm up everyone who enters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a unique name with good coffee and side items that will have you galloping back for more. Giddy-Up Coffeehouse in Greenville, located at 1872 W. Arlington Blvd, has various coffees and cheese danishes to check out. The new coffeehouse also has a drive-thru window for people on the go. View […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
beckersasc.com
ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know
Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
newbernnow.com
Spring Book Sale to Benefit New Bern-Craven County Public Library
The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library will host their spring book sale the weekend of March 3 – 5, 2023. The sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1125 Pinetree Dr. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3 –...
Carteret County man charged with animal cruelty
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing animal cruelty charges after his arrest on Jan. 31. Michael Scott Fleming, 26, of 805 Chatham St, Mann’s MHP in Newport was arrested by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. Fleming has been charged with four counts of […]
New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
News-Medical.net
Decision guide provides specific guidelines for swallowing care after extubation
A multidisciplinary group at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina, developed a decision guide to provide healthcare teams with specific guidelines for swallowing care after extubation. The decision guide standardizes the process for clinicians to determine which recently extubated patients required further swallowing assessment by an appropriate professional.
