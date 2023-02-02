Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Staying mild into next week
Temperatures rapidly rising throughout Sunday, due to a breezy southerly wind. Most towns will be in the 30s by Sunday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout Sunday, with a few light rain or snow showers in Northern NY and VT Sunday night. Most areas don't see any accumulation, but a coating to an inch is possible for the highest elevations of the northern Greens.
WCVB
What are frost quakes and will New England see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
New Hampshire's Mount Washington may reach its coldest temperatures since 1885, with officials projecting 46 degrees below zero and wind speeds close to 135 mph
The National Weather Service said the windchill on Mount Washington on Friday reached -108 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially breaking a US record.
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
WCVB
Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera
BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
observer-me.com
Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze
A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather. As a massive cold front makes its way across the United States, parts of that storm will bring some heavy snow and cold winds to the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like...
WBUR
Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel
Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region's highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday night...
lakeplacidnews.com
The big chill
LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, Feb. 1 issued a wind chill warning for northern New York and Vermont from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties. Meanwhile, some outdoor recreation experts in the Tri-Lakes...
WCAX
Ski resorts to suspend lift operations during cold snap
A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday. The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College.
a-z-animals.com
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
WCAX
VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it. They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill...
NECN
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
healthvermont.gov
NEWS RELEASE: State Prepares for Extreme Cold Conditions
Montpelier, Vt. - The National Weather Service is warning of extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday (February 3-4). These temperatures have the potential to pose a danger to health and property. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from late Thursday night to Saturday evening....
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
Comments / 3