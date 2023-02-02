ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 3

Related
mynbc5.com

Staying mild into next week

Temperatures rapidly rising throughout Sunday, due to a breezy southerly wind. Most towns will be in the 30s by Sunday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout Sunday, with a few light rain or snow showers in Northern NY and VT Sunday night. Most areas don't see any accumulation, but a coating to an inch is possible for the highest elevations of the northern Greens.
VERMONT STATE
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera

BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
BURLINGTON, VT
101.5 WPDH

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
observer-me.com

Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze

A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
WBUR

Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel

Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region's highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday night...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
lakeplacidnews.com

The big chill

LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, Feb. 1 issued a wind chill warning for northern New York and Vermont from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties. Meanwhile, some outdoor recreation experts in the Tri-Lakes...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Ski resorts to suspend lift operations during cold snap

A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday. The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend

With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it. They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill...
VERMONT STATE
healthvermont.gov

NEWS RELEASE: State Prepares for Extreme Cold Conditions

Montpelier, Vt. - The National Weather Service is warning of extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday (February 3-4). These temperatures have the potential to pose a danger to health and property. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from late Thursday night to Saturday evening....
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy