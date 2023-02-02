Read full article on original website
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M
The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific Palisades has finally sold as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property was on the market from July of 2022 and was listed at $37.5 million with the sale finally closing at $24.5 million on January 5, 2023. The price of the home, which has a wine cellar that was converted from a bomb shelter, was cut three times in an effort to sell it.
Beverly Hills mansion fire prompts evacuations
Five homes were evacuated near a stubborn fire at the site of a 6,000-square-foot mansion under construction on Elden Way north of Sunset in Beverly Hills early Friday morning.Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way.The property contains a 6,000-square-foot mansion, where construction was under way prior to the fire.The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. was fighting the fire in defensive mode with a priority of protecting surrounding property. The department requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Multiple engines were at the scene.Five homes surrounding the property were evacuated as a safety precaution, but firefighters don't believe the homes are in danger.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.
onekindesign.com
See this beautifully renovated Mediterranean style house in Newport Beach
Denise Morrison Interiors together with New West Builders has completely reimagined this gorgeous Mediterranean-style house, located in the gated community of Shady Canyon, Newport Beach, California. The project brief called for a full-scale renovation, where the team updated this home to suit a multigenerational family’s lifestyle needs. The team...
2urbangirls.com
Woman survives car going over cliff
LOS ANGELES – A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital...
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
The 15 Best Restaurants in Beverly Hills
From upscale tasting menus to casual sandwich spots, here are the best restaurants in Beverly Hills right now.
Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel
The Long Beach Land and Water Co. built the $50,000 hotel on the bluff at the foot of Cedar Avenue. It terraced down from Ocean Boulevard to the beach, rising three stories at the street level and five stories above the beach. The post Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mediafeed.org
The full story behind this wonderfully witchy Beverly Hills home
If you’re obsessed with witch culture, you’re going to love the Spadena House. Also known as “The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills,” the magnificently mystical home looks like it’s been plucked straight out of a fairytale. Located on the corner of Walden Drive and...
Brazen baby buggy theft caught on video at Toluca Lake boutique
A pregnant woman and a male accomplice strolled out of a Toluca Lake with a baby buggy priced at $1,599.
Water main break in Hollywood sends river gushing down streets
An underground water main break in Hollywood sent a fountain gushing 30 to 40 feet into the air and rivers flooding down local streets Thursday night.
10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.
We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
channelislandsharbor.org
Channel Islands Harbor to Host Fireworks by the Sea in 2023!
Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp announced today the July 4th Fireworks by the Sea will be brought back to the Channel Islands Harbor after being cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the impacts of COVID-19 and budget concerns. “In speaking with the community and local businesses,...
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
Hollywood: 11 Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more, all the while celebrating how each and every square inch helps make our fine city the best in the world. Today we’re taking a look at Hollywood.
Former Slapfish Owners to Open Three Concepts in Santa Monica
Andrew and Lauren Gruel are bringing a handful of their restaurants to Kitchen United MIX in downtown SM
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
California Fish Grill Will Come to The Elinor
The new luxury apartment complex will open yet another delicious concept within its community
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards
Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards. Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment. Additionally,...
