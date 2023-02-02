ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

palisadesnews.com

Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M

The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific Palisades has finally sold as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property was on the market from July of 2022 and was listed at $37.5 million with the sale finally closing at $24.5 million on January 5, 2023. The price of the home, which has a wine cellar that was converted from a bomb shelter, was cut three times in an effort to sell it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Beverly Hills mansion fire prompts evacuations

Five homes were evacuated near a stubborn fire at the site of a 6,000-square-foot mansion under construction on Elden Way north of Sunset in Beverly Hills early Friday morning.Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way.The property contains a 6,000-square-foot mansion, where construction was under way prior to the fire.The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. was fighting the fire in defensive mode with a priority of protecting surrounding property. The department requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Multiple engines were at the scene.Five homes surrounding the property were evacuated as a safety precaution, but firefighters don't believe the homes are in danger.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
onekindesign.com

See this beautifully renovated Mediterranean style house in Newport Beach

Denise Morrison Interiors together with New West Builders has completely reimagined this gorgeous Mediterranean-style house, located in the gated community of Shady Canyon, Newport Beach, California. The project brief called for a full-scale renovation, where the team updated this home to suit a multigenerational family’s lifestyle needs. The team...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman survives car going over cliff

LOS ANGELES – A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.

We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
channelislandsharbor.org

Channel Islands Harbor to Host Fireworks by the Sea in 2023!

Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp announced today the July 4th Fireworks by the Sea will be brought back to the Channel Islands Harbor after being cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the impacts of COVID-19 and budget concerns. “In speaking with the community and local businesses,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
LATACO

Hollywood: 11 Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more, all the while celebrating how each and every square inch helps make our fine city the best in the world. Today we’re taking a look at Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
