Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Rappers May Have Been Found In The Detroit Area
Police in Michigan discovered three dead bodies that are believed to be the three missing rappers who went missing last month. According to a report CNN published on Friday, February 3, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park issued a statement regarding three unidentified corpses that were found in an abandoned apartment building nearly six miles outside of Detroit. So far, Michigan State Police have not confirmed the identities of the bodies. In a statement they made on Thursday night, authorities said they had state troopers, homicide task force and people from their forensic lab working together during their investigation inside the apartment complex.
iheart.com
If You Find Money On Your Windshield, Call The Police Immediately
More often than not, when something seems too good to be true, it usually is, so if you walk up to your car and find cash just waiting for you on the windshield, be aware that it isn't your lucky day - in fact, it might be the total opposite.
iheart.com
Doctors Warn 'Last Of Us'-Style Fungal Infection Could Spread In The U.S.
Doctors are warning that a fungal infection found in the Southwest could start spreading to other parts of the country. The Coccidioides fungus causes Valley Fever and is found in soil in warm, dry, and dusty areas across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. When the fungal spores...
iheart.com
DeSantis’ ‘More Everything’ Budget & A Political Wipeout in Florida
DeSantis’ ‘More Everything’ Budget & A Political Wipeout in Florida - Top 3 Takeaways - February 3rd, 2023. More everything! In the first season of Seinfeld, Jerry was hanging out in first class with a beautiful model on a flight which was delayed and rerouted to JFK from LaGuardia, (with Elaine stuck in an especially bad coach situation – including getting stuck with Larry David’s kosher meal – a rare cameo for him in that series). After significant pampering, some fine wine and eating what was described as the best hot fudge sundae, they’d ever had, Jerry and the model were asked if they wanted more of anything. His response... More everything! Now Governor DeSantis’ budget doesn’t come with a beautiful model or hot fudge sundaes, but in wading through the highlights, it does seem to include more of everything. More sales tax holidays. More raises. More environmental projections. More spending generally. While Florida retains a balanced budget amendment which keeps overall spending in our state relatively in check, Florida’s record economic performance of late, which continues to generate record revenues to the state, is put to use for more of just about everything in DeSantis’ budget proposal which will be taken up in the state legislative session in March. As noted by DeSantis, this is made possible by these three keys, Florida’s unemployed rate of 2.5%, which is about a third lower than the national average. Florida’s best-in-the-country employment growth rate of greater than 5%, Florida’s population growth rate likewise leads the country and record tourism into our state. So...
Comments / 0