Baton Rouge, LA

Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Indiana basketball fans get blasted for court-storming after upsetting Purdue

Viewers weren’t pleased about the Indiana Hoosiers basketball fanbase storming the court after beating the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. The Purdue Boilermakers have only lost one game this season, and that was to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights back on Jan. 2. Since then, they had gone on a nine-game winning streak. On Saturday, that streak officially reached its end, losing to one of their Big Ten rivals.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
On3.com

It's decision day for four-star Mazeo Bennett

Decision day has arrived for long-time South Carolina football target Mazeo Bennett. Listed as an “athlete” but being recruited as a wide receiver all the way, the Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star standout will announce his decision at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Bennett Tweeted that time...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers

Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans the perfect promise

Kansas City Chiefs fans will love the promise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes made ahead of this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl. Specifically, they are in the big game for the third time in five years since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave

The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

