Bamba, Rivers, Suggs all suspended after Magic-Wolves dustup

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Orlando’s Mo Bamba for four games and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers for three games for their roles in an on-court altercation on Friday night. Jalen Suggs of the Magic will miss one game, the league said, for escalating the incident.
ORLANDO, FL
Report: Steph Curry Out at Least Two Weeks With Leg Injury

Golden State will have to fight to stay afloat without its All-Star point guard. Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury suffered Saturday night during a game against the Mavericks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Curry left in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Warriors’ Steve Kerr Optimistic About Stephen Curry’s Leg Injury

The point guard left Saturday’s game against Dallas with the injury. Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Saturday night’s game against the Mavericks in the third quarter with a leg injury and did not return. Even without Curry to end the game, Golden State defeated Dallas, 119-113, to get within a half game of Dallas for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
DALLAS, TX
Bengals’ Joe Mixon charged with pointing gun at woman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents. Mixon faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to the documents, which were filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records.
CINCINNATI, OH

