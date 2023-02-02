Read full article on original website
Lizzo and Myke Wright Go Instagram Official and Make Their Real Red Carpet Debut
After confirming her relationship with a “mystery man” in April 2022, Lizzo and Myke Wright are finally Instagram official. Despite the fact that the pair had been photographed together at an event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in June of that year, Lizzo wasn't willing to say his name in interviews for a while. “We haven’t done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out," the singer told the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club in July 2022. “This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy.”
Miley Cyrus Wore an LBD With a Navel-Grazing Keyhole Cutout to Celebrate ‘Flowers’
It’s a hit, baby! If you’ve been hearing “Flowers” everywhere, that’s because it is everywhere. The Miley Cyrus pop ode to taking care of yourself without a relationship (and maybe the other half of that Bruno Mars song) is the singer’s first number-one hit in a decade, and when we say “number one,” we mean number one across the board.
See Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah in the Ultimate Celebrity Selfie
On Sunday, January 29, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian posted evidence of the greatest crossover event of 2023 (so far) on Instagram. A carousel of photos both celebs shared from the 25th-anniversary party for makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills included several selfies of Lopez, Kardashian, and icon Oprah Winfrey. The men could never.
Emily Ratajkowski Just Posed With Her Son in His First Fashion Campaign
It seems Emily Ratajkowski is, like so many of us, ready for spring already. In a campaign for Tory Burch Spring 2023, the model wore a sheer turtleneck in an all-neutral look that is suited perfectly to the upcoming warmer season. Pictured in the sun-drenched Hollywood Hills, EmRata wears a...
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Is on Board With the Short Shorts, Long Jacket Trend
As usual, Jennifer Lopez is killing it in this old-school brown-on-brown ’fit. For another Coach ad, Lopez wore an oversized shacket buttoned once at the top with matching shorts and baseball cap while modeling the brand’s Tabby bag. In a nod to its shared New York City roots, the Coach campaign is shot in front of mural-sized photos of the city's iconic skyline. In the photo, posted to the brand's Instagram, Lopez stands on a brown leather armchair with the city skyscrapers just visible behind her. (See it here.)
Ashley Graham Sexed Up the Cable-Knit Sweater at Marc Jacobs
Ashley Graham took a refreshingly comfortable approach to front-row fashion at Marc Jacobs’s autumn-winter 2023 show. Her towering white platforms aside, the supermodel looked positively snug in a bright blue oversized sweaterdress, which was fashioned from a chunky cable knit for peak coziness. The outfit was the antithesis of...
Kate Middleton’s Daring Crimson Suit Is a Spicy Start to a New Era
Kate Middleton struck a bold new tone with the crimson pantsuit she wore on January 29. While sticking to the monochromatic style she’s been known to favor—pairing the structured blazer and wide-leg trousers with pumps, a box clutch, and a silk shell in the same cherry red hue—Kate got a little daring with the plunging V of her neckline. She topped off the look with a pair of large, dangly earrings with an Art Deco edge.
Taylor Swift Hit the Grammys Red Carpet in a Midnights-Inspired Crop Top
Best believe Taylor Swift is still bejeweled when she walks in the room, even though Midnights won't be eligible until next year's Grammys. On February 5, the “Anti-Hero” singer arrived on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet in a seriously on-brand blue Roberto Cavalli crop top and skirt combo with sparkling star-inspired sequined embellishments. Swift wore her hair pulled back to show off her statement sapphire and diamond earrings, topping off the look with her signature red lips and subtle blue eyeshadow with inky black eyeliner.
Gisele Bündchen Models a Sheer LBD in Florida
Big news, folks. Gisele Bündchen has just reinvented the revenge dress by looking absolutely unreal in black sheer while also making the sexy look part of a triumphant career comeback. Like her ex-husband, the supermodel has recently come out of retirement. But while sports fans tell me that Tom Brady's return to the field has been less than spectacular, Bündchen has stayed booked and busy.
Ashton Kutcher on Reading Ex Demi Moore’s Memoir: ‘I Was Pissed’
Following a 10-year break from his acting career, Ashton Kutcher is back. The actor’s quiet semi-retirement went unannounced while he focused on his personal life, but after a long, long wait, he’s jumping back in. In an interview with Esquire published on January 31, Kutcher opened up about his time away from acting, his relationship with his wife Mila Kunis, and how he really felt about his divorce from Demi Moore.
Sweetheart Nails Put a Romantic Twist on the French Manicure
February has officially arrived, bringing plenty of nail ideas. Struggling to settle on nail art this month? On one hand, you're all in on Valentine's Day–themed nails. However, French styles like the vanilla French nail are having a major moment. If only there was a way to do both…oh wait, there is!
Martha Stewart’s Filter-Free Face Is the Definition of Glowing
Martha Stewart proved once again that she’s living her best life in her 80s. The lifestyle supremo took to Instagram to share a series of selfies while having her hair washed at the Frederic Fekkai salon. “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a...
Rare Emma Stone Sightings Have Us Wanting Her Whole Wardrobe
Emma Stone has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her first child, a daughter, with husband Dave McCary, but the pair stepped out for a grown-up date night in perfectly chic minimalist outfits that make us wish she would show us just a little more of her style. In...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Have Welcomed Their Third Baby
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third baby. On January 30, a source confirmed the happy news to People without any further details. Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, have been married since 2014 and have two daughters: six-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace. “We always knew we wanted a second one,” Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “We want a big family, who knows? We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it.”
What to Watch the Week of February 5: Lizzo and Harry Styles at The Grammys and You Season 4
Lizzo, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Adele…the 2023 Grammy Awards are bringing the star power and then some. With Beyonce's nominations this year, she became the first female solo artist to surpass 80 nominations. Her new album, Renaissance, is up for album of the year and best dance/electronic music album, and she’s in the running for record of the year and song of the year, both for “Break My Soul.”
Shania Twain Is Doing the Most in a Sparkly Power Suit and Sky-High Hat at the Grammys
The Grammy Awards is no time to be subtle. Just ask Shania Twain, who arrived on the 2023 red carpet in a sequined, printed suit that could turn even Dolly Parton's head. The eye-catching white suit was patterned with sparkling black spots, with dramatic bell-bottom pants and a matching, sky-high hat. Twain, who is a presenter at this year's Grammy awards, paired her stunning ‘fit with bright red hair and a matching red lip. Because this look is nothing if not over-the-top, Twain wasn't any less subtle with her jewelry, adding a chunky diamond necklace and oversized hoop earrings.
Kate Middleton Just Shared a Rare, Unseen Baby Picture for an Important Reason
Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming childhood photograph to promote her new early-years campaign. The photograph, taken by her mother, Carole Middleton, depicts the princess as a baby, playing with her father, Michael, as he smiles lovingly at his young daughter. The intimate picture was shared on Instagram by the...
Keke Palmer Is in the ‘Dancing in Your Underwear’ Stage of Pregnancy
Ever since announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in December 2022, Keke Palmer has been taking her fans along for the ride. On February 5, Palmer appeared to be in the “dancing in your underwear” stage of pregnancy, showing off her best moves in nothing but a bra, briefs, and oversized glasses. “Good morning y’all!!! Happy Sunday from me && the bump 🤪😍😘,” the Nope star captioned the clip.
Salma Hayek Pinault Says One Magic Mike Lap Dance ‘Nearly Killed’ Her
Magic Mike: The Last Dance was almost Salma Hayek Pinault's last dance, apparently. While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she shared that Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her while filming an ambitious lap dance for the third and final film in the series. Jimmy Kimmel aired a...
Julia Fox Follows Up on Those ‘$30 Million Net Worth’ Rumors in Another TikTok
In a shocking turn of events, I think the one celebrity who may actually be “just like us” is Julia Fox. The model and No. 1 NYC girlie followed up her extremely relatable apartment tour with another TikTok, clarifying once and for all that she is not worth anywhere near $30 million. And even though she could probably (emphasis on probably) afford a bigger place, she wants her son to grow up “in the real world.”
