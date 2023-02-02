After confirming her relationship with a “mystery man” in April 2022, Lizzo and Myke Wright are finally Instagram official. Despite the fact that the pair had been photographed together at an event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in June of that year, Lizzo wasn't willing to say his name in interviews for a while. “We haven’t done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out," the singer told the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club in July 2022. “This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy.”

7 HOURS AGO