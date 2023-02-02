ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Black and Blue Ball raises money for Easterseals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals hosted its Black and Blue Ball in the Peoria Civic Center Friday night. The black tie and blue jean event featured, food, music, raffles and auctions, all to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois. Glen Miller, the entertainment chair for the Black and Blue Ball for...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison

Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
GALESBURG, IL
wznd.com

ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
tspr.org

River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits

Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Local man creates art with 100+ year old wood

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is using his passion to make wood that’s 100 years or older, new again. Each piece of art he sells has a story behind it. “If it’s out there and it’s over 100 years old, I’ll find it and I’ll use it,” said David Nelson, owner of Noslen Made LLC.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the following events happening in Bloomington-Normal:. Downtown Bloomington has been hosting the Tour de Chocolat since 2005. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Several shops and businesses will be staying open late to offer chocolates and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

IHSA cheerleading finals head to Bloomington

Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for the seventh year in Bloomington. Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend. Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend. Black and Blue Ball raises money for Easterseals. Black and Blue Ball raises money...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Hot Wheels soars to new heights in return to Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The lights were turned off at the Civic Center as hundreds of kids had the chance to watch Monster Trucks destroy cars at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Live tour, back for the second time, tons of families and kids packed the arena as the trucks reached new heights as they were jumping over the small compact cars.
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois

The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: Feb. 4, 2023

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Sophia Remmel hit a buzzer-beating three for Dunlap to hand Washington their first Mid-Illini Conference loss Saturday afternoon 47-44. Morton beat East Peoria 40-36 with Wes Gudeman hitting two free throws with three seconds left to put the game out of reach. Other basketball winners...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Small movement made in Rossi case

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.
PEKIN, IL

