Central Illinois Proud
Black and Blue Ball raises money for Easterseals
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals hosted its Black and Blue Ball in the Peoria Civic Center Friday night. The black tie and blue jean event featured, food, music, raffles and auctions, all to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois. Glen Miller, the entertainment chair for the Black and Blue Ball for...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Midwest Slice Of Life - Friday Frozen Pizza - This Week: Butch’s Pizza
This week we start out with a locally owned and produced Pizza, Butch’s Pizza!. I got the three meat pizza, which is topped with sausage, Canadian bacon and pepperoni! Butch’s is a Peoria favorite frozen pizza and this episode drives that point home!. And if you can, please...
Central Illinois Proud
Event simulating homelessness for the seventh year in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Home Sweet Home Ministries and Trinity Lutheran Church partnered for the seventh year to host the “Night in a Car” fundraising event Friday night. The goal is to encourage community members to spend a night in their car to get a glimpse of...
25newsnow.com
OSF brings much needed breastmilk dispensary for newborns in Central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s now a new option for families of newborns to find much-needed breast milk. OSF Healthcare St. Francis just opened up the first breastmilk dispensary in the area. This option allows them to buy up to 10 bottles in case of emergencies when their...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison
Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
25newsnow.com
Local man creates art with 100+ year old wood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is using his passion to make wood that’s 100 years or older, new again. Each piece of art he sells has a story behind it. “If it’s out there and it’s over 100 years old, I’ll find it and I’ll use it,” said David Nelson, owner of Noslen Made LLC.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the following events happening in Bloomington-Normal:. Downtown Bloomington has been hosting the Tour de Chocolat since 2005. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Several shops and businesses will be staying open late to offer chocolates and...
Central Illinois Proud
IHSA cheerleading finals head to Bloomington
Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for the seventh year in Bloomington. Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend. Black and Blue Ball raises money for Easterseals.
How a Tourist Attraction Displaying the Open Graves of Native Americans Became a State-Run Museum
Generations of visitors learned about the history of Native Americans in Illinois through the eyes of amateur archaeologist Don Dickson. Though the exhibit he built closed in 1992, the Dickson Mounds Museum is still grappling with his legacy.
25newsnow.com
Hot Wheels soars to new heights in return to Civic Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The lights were turned off at the Civic Center as hundreds of kids had the chance to watch Monster Trucks destroy cars at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Live tour, back for the second time, tons of families and kids packed the arena as the trucks reached new heights as they were jumping over the small compact cars.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Feb. 4, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Sophia Remmel hit a buzzer-beating three for Dunlap to hand Washington their first Mid-Illini Conference loss Saturday afternoon 47-44. Morton beat East Peoria 40-36 with Wes Gudeman hitting two free throws with three seconds left to put the game out of reach. Other basketball winners...
Central Illinois Proud
Small movement made in Rossi case
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.
