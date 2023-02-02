ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
Here Are 10 Crazy Street Names In Washington That Will Leave You Baffled

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to name a street or road? Every state seems to have its fair share of unique, unusual, and downright crazy street names and the Evergreen State is no exception. We’ve found some roads that will make you scratch your head and laugh out loud. See if you recognize any of these 10 crazy street names in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
5 things to know this weekend

SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers will weigh a bill that could put $12.8 million toward preparing for wildfires and adjusting to their impacts on the western side of the state. Along with community resilience programs, "Cascading Impacts of Wildfire" legislation (HB 1578/SB 5611) would fund evacuation planning, smoke monitoring programs and response for post-fire risks such as landslides and debris flows.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE
Fred Meyer: payroll problems are widespread

Kroger is facing at least four class action lawsuits for ongoing paycheck errors connected with the company’s new payroll software system, and details are beginning to emerge on the scope of the problems. In Washington state, the company said it’s possible every employee of Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer who received a paycheck under the new system has been affected.
WASHINGTON STATE
The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington

February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
WASHINGTON STATE
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care

According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Wolf Management Bill Introduced

OLYMPIA — A bill just put before the Washington State Legislature will flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments in the management of gray wolves. “All we’re asking for is some localized, specific planning that engages local law enforcement, local officials, tribes, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
