nwestiowa.com
Invasive insect confirmed in Osceola County
MELVIN—The presence of emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Osceola County by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The invasive insect, which spells death for ash trees, has been moving steadily westward across Iowa since 2010. As of this week, it has been confirmed in all...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County may regulate tanning beds
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may regulate tanning beds if a resolution presented from the county board of health is passed by the board of supervisors who heard the request on Jan.17. The topic came up at the last health board meeting, according to environmental health specialist Jonathon Hintz who presented...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County engineer talks overweight vehicle permits
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County engineer Scott Rinehart encountered a fork in the road during the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. He was there to discuss the annual road budget when another topic surfaced. Supervisor Dennis Vanden Hull asked Rinehart to fill the board in on the recently...
nwestiowa.com
Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
KELOLAND TV
An inside look at overnight snow removal efforts in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Removing snow from Sioux Falls streets has been an ongoing task since mid-December. Crews are still working around the clock to widen streets and clear boulevards. Several feet of snow are piled up along city streets from some big storms this winter. And that’s...
nwestiowa.com
County supervisors talk budget, Care Connections
SIBLEY—Looking ahead to funding needs for the upcoming fiscal year filled most of the Osceola County Board of Supervisors’ schedule the mornings of Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 24-25. The board also heard presentations from Care Connections of Northern Iowa, the county’s mental health and disabilities service region affiliate...
nwestiowa.com
Family Crisis Centers request funds from O'Brien County
PRIMGHAR—Family Crisis Centers, a domestic violence advocacy organization based in Sioux Center, is asking for an increase in support from O’Brien County to meet increasing costs for the service it provides to residents of the county. FCC’s interim executive director Jessica Rohrs and domestic violence victim advocate Sara...
As Seen In Sioux Falls: 41st Street Diverging Diamond Update
Heads up! As South Dakota heads closer to Spring, it won't be long before work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 diverging diamond interchange ramps up again in Sioux Falls. Crews worked hard in 2022 and made significant progress on widening 41st Street to three lanes from the interstate...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
stormlakeradio.com
State Audit Report Released on Palo Alto County
A state audit report has been released on Palo Alto county. According to the report from State Auditor Rob Sand, Palo Alto county's revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2022 totaled over 20-million dollars...a nearly 15-percent decrease from the previous year. The significant decrease in revenues is due to a decrease in contributions from the Iowa Department of Transportation for road infrastructure, a decrease in drainage district assessments and reimbursements, and a decrease in FEMA revenues.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
nwestiowa.com
Peoples Bank leaders talk local roots
ROCK VALLEY—Doing its best to live up to its name, Peoples Bank prides itself on community connections. The 10-branch bank that got its start in Lester was chartered by the state and opened in 1945. It moved its headquarters in 1977 to Rock Valley, where Dale Kooima sits as the main location’s president.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway. This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.
KELOLAND TV
Group rescues 83-year-old driver, dog after jeep falls through ice
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa is asking people to stay away from the water area under Highway 71 near Okoboji after a jeep went through the ice Saturday. Officials say a group of five men pulled an 83-year-old driver and his...
kicdam.com
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
Winterfest of Wheels rolls to a stop
If you're a fan of chrome and big fenders, a collection of classic cars is currently on display at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center siblings start dog treat business
SIOUX CENTER—A trio of siblings has turned a snow day idea into a hobby business. Ava, 15, Dillion, 12, and Eli, 10, Postma of Sioux Center created Mac & Mae Treats as a way to share their healthy homemade dog treats with other beloved dogs. The Postma family includes...
siouxlandnews.com
Hartley, Iowa man charged with driving 118 mph
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man is charged with reckless driving after traveling at 118 mph. The Sioux County Sheriff said that on Friday, February 3, at 5:50 a.m., they arrested 26-year-old Branden Hengeveld, of Hartley, IA. The arrest came after an incident on Highway 60, near...
