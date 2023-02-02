Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in AvalancheGearJunkieSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Related
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
This is what the Sierra Nevada looks like from space after back-to-back storms
(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January. The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near […]
mynews4.com
Reno named one of 15 cities for U.S. Navy Band tour
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little City has been selected as one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band. The United States Navy Band is scheduled to host a concert at Nightingale Concert Hall on the UNR campus on March 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Janet Phillips
Janet Phillips, a visionary community leader, passed away December 28, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer. Born March 4, 1952, Janet was raised in Southern California and moved to Reno in 1980. During her career at Sierra Pacific Power Company, she became an expert on Truckee River water issues and played an instrumental role in the federally negotiated Truckee River Operating Agreement led by Senator Harry Reid — a landmark water agreement 26 years in the making. In her later role as Chairwoman of the Truckee River Fund, she remained actively involved in projects associated with protecting and enhancing the health of the River. In 2003, Janet pursued a grand vision to build a bicycle and hiking trail along the entire length of the Truckee River, later named Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. A visionary in the “Trails” community, Janet received many awards and accolades for her work (including the Reno Gazette Journal’s Citizen of the Year) and actively led this effort until the last days of her life. Twenty years and much progress later, the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail is enjoyed by thousands and is 80% complete. Janet pursued her calling with tenacious leadership and a committed, nonprofit Board of Directors. Janet was educated at Stanford and UCLA. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike Phillips and survived in death by her brother Mike Raudenbush, of Boulder, Colorado and his children, Bill, Lizzie, and Mikey, and their children. Janet was an avid cyclist, hiker, and tennis player. She traveled extensively, hiking, exploring, playing tennis, and riding a bicycle both locally and in many locations around the world. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and professional associates. In her own words she said, “Don’t be too sad – I had an exciting wonderful life.” A memorial bicycle ride/hike will be held in honor of Janet in Spring 2023, date and location to be announced. Those wishing to honor Janet and her remarkable life and legacy can make donations to the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail, http://www.tahoepyramidtrail.org.
KOLO TV Reno
Religious leaders to hold vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Religious leaders from numerous faiths will be holding a candlelight vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan faiths will hold the vigil in the Reno City Plaza by the BELIEVE sign on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
KOLO TV Reno
82 Session brings business to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
2news.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Reno
Staff of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Downtown Reno say that when they arrived to church Sunday morning, they noticed that the Pride flag which was hung up proudly had been ripped down from the flagpole and stolen, and a hateful, anti-LGBTQ sign had been left at the front door of its sanctuary.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mayor Creegn announces Mayor for the Day essay contst
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In honor of Youth Leadership month, Mayor Cristi Creegan is giving South Lake Tahoe Middle School students the opportunity to be Mayor for the Day. To participate, students will write a 500-word essay sharing what they would do if they were the Mayor. The...
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Officials strategize repairs for crumbling Tahoe roads
“Residents and visitors must be aware of the roadway conditions and be careful not to drive into a pothole. Unfortunately, the roadways have many potholes, including along Caltrans and county roads,” a recent press release from the city of South Lake Tahoe warned. The cavernous trenches, particularly on the...
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 3, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The long and winding road to establishing a conservation easement on Van Sickle property northeast of the intersection of Muller Lane and Foothill Road may come to its destination this year. Acting Sierra Front Field manager Brady Owens said a new title company will be selected in the next two weeks.
Comments / 0