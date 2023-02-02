ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Barefoot Contessa’: Ina Garten’s Tips for Avoiding Burnout and Keeping Excitement Alive

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Ina Garten , star of Food Network’s The Barefoot Contessa , has been cooking and entertaining professionally for over 20 years. During that period, she wrote 13 cookbooks and filmed over 300 episodes and 27 seasons of her cooking series. Ina is a consummate multitasker, having picked up some skills in both cooking and life that have helped her deal with professional and personal burnout. She spilled some of her greatest tips to interviewer Chris Wallace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVOCw_0ka9N3zM00
Ina Garten, Food Network’s ‘The Barefoot Contessa’ | Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Ina Garten refused Food Network courting her for her series

In an interview with Who’s Talking With Chris Wallace , Ina said she declined an initial offer from Food Network to helm her series. She shared she put them off for an unbelievable amount of time.

Ina revealed it was a year and a half before she agreed to film her first episode of Barefoot Contessa in 2002. She told Chris, “I say lose my number. I didn’t think anybody would want to watch me on TV. I didn’t know what they saw. And I don’t know. I just couldn’t. I’ve never done TV. And I just didn’t, couldn’t imagine that.”

Before jumping into food television, Ina authored her first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook. She also ran the successful Hamptons food store Barefoot Contessa. This leap of faith has been a hallmark of Ina’s life for many years and a tip she loves to share about shaking life up once in a while.

Ina Garten’s tips for avoiding burnout and keeping excitement alive

In her interview with the veteran newsman, Ina revealed that it might be time to shake things up again. After hitting the 20-year mark on Food Network, is the time right to make a change?

She admitted, “I would say every 20 years, I get incredibly bored. And I just go, okay, I have to change all of this. If I wake up in the morning, and I’m not a little scared about how this is going to work out, I’m not happy.”

Ina continued, “In that sense, I don’t have a grand plan. But every 20 years, I rethink what I’m doing. So that I feel like I’m totally invested and committed to something a little scary.”

She’s never had a ‘grand plan’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4oQV_0ka9N3zM00
Ina Garten cooks in an episode of ABC’s ‘The Chew’ | Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

As many of Ina’s loyal fans know, she didn’t begin her career as a professional cook or even an author. For years, Ina worked as a nuclear budget analyst at the White House.

However, in 1981, she was looking through The New York Times business section when she came across an ad for a Hamptons specialty food shop named Barefoot Contessa. Despite not having any experience in the food business, Ina traveled to Long Island, looked at the property, and fell in love. With her husband Jeffrey’s support , she took the leap of faith and purchased the property.

She once told Katie Couric , “My philosophy of life is that you have to jump in the pond. You can stand on the side of the pond forever talking about what the pond is going to feel like, but you have to get in.”

Therefore, Ina sees challenges as a necessary part of living life to the fullest. She told Chris that she doesn’t have “a grand plan.” But, I really just do what I love to do.”

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace airs on CNN on Sundays at 7 p.m. EST. The series also airs on HBO Max.

A new season of Be My Guest with Ina Garten debuts on the Food Network beginning Sunday, March 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Dolly Parton Says ‘SNL’ Appearance ‘Almost Killed Me’

Saturday Night Live brings in big stars from across the entertainment industry. And like her “goddaughter” Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton has taken the stage at 30 Rockefeller Center. The country artist and renowned philanthropist might be up for a challenge most of the time. But apparently, SNL was a bridge too far for her.
Salon

Jamie Oliver's genius one-pan cheesecake will change how you do dessert

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. It's not the act of cooking and baking that gets me down — it's the cleaning. It's the specter...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

272K+
Followers
127K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy