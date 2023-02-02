ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Electric companies heading south to help with power outages

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, multiple companies will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Region 8 roads still icy in spots

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following days of sleet and freezing rain, Region 8 roads remain icy in spots. Jace Passmore in Trumann reported Thursday that the Arkansas Department of Transportation once again had its plows clearing Interstate 555. He urged motorists to give the plows “some space” to get their...
TRUMANN, AR
THV11

ARDOT crews shift resources help out smaller towns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our state has been hit hard with wintry weather for the past couple of days. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that in terms of keeping the road conditions favorable, Tuesday night went as expected. With a third round of winter weather on its way,...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over

ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy Weather Wraps Up Thursday

ICE STORM WARNING continues through Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, moves across the state. The most significant impacts will likely be south of US 64 through central Arkansas and southward to US 278 where .2 to.3″ of ice accumulation is possible. Dangerous driving conditions and scattered power outages will be possible with the heaviest icing from around 11pm through around 4am. Temperatures are expected to be rising above freezing by mid mid morning through early afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex

(This story was updated by Sonny Albarado on Feb. 3, 2023, to reflect the granting of the state’s emergency petition.) A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday froze the assets of the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock and issued a temporary restraining order to protect tenants. Judge Cara Connors […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy