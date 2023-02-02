ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave

The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?

Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate. The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront. Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal... The post Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans the perfect promise

Kansas City Chiefs fans will love the promise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes made ahead of this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl. Specifically, they are in the big game for the third time in five years since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement

The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland.com

Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers

Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Bengals Joe Burrow, Raiders, Derek Carr, Texans

Bengals OL Ted Karras says that the team needs to be ready to go and start fast in order to make it to the Super Bowl next season. “We’re in the final four two years in a row,” Karras said, via Bengals.com. “That puts us in the top four, I guess, for the year. There’s no rollover factor; there’s no transitive property in the NFL. We have to come back ready to go. There’s been a lot of history of teams that don’t do well after a long season like that. We’ll do everything we can to start faster next year and our goal is to get back to the championship game.”
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

OTD 2019: Bengals hire Zac Taylor

Let's leave Homer Rice, David Shula, Dick LeBeau and Bruce Coslet out of our conversation. Those four coaches were a combined 60-143 (.296) in parts of 15 seasons with the Bengals. And no disrespect to Bill 'Tiger' Johnson but he was head coach for just two plus seasons. He went...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy