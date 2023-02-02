Bengals OL Ted Karras says that the team needs to be ready to go and start fast in order to make it to the Super Bowl next season. “We’re in the final four two years in a row,” Karras said, via Bengals.com. “That puts us in the top four, I guess, for the year. There’s no rollover factor; there’s no transitive property in the NFL. We have to come back ready to go. There’s been a lot of history of teams that don’t do well after a long season like that. We’ll do everything we can to start faster next year and our goal is to get back to the championship game.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO