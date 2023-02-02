Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave
The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
NFL rumors: Surprise team could have interest in Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be in play for the Atlanta Falcons. It is safe to say the San Francisco 49ers are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. While Brock Purdy needs to have Tommy John surgery and Trey Lance is coming off a major leg injury,...
Why Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher's Love Story Is a Touchdown
He may not have reached the Super Bowl this year, but Joe Burrow is already a winner in the game of love. As the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback experienced another successful year in the NFL by...
Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?
Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate. The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront. Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal... The post Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones puts Dak on notice, targets Heisman Trophy finalist QB at Senior Bowl
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t walking back his comments on drafting a quarterback in 2023 anytime soon. In fact, Jones seems to have his eye on one intriguing target in the Senior Bowl. On Thursday, Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback this...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NFL rumors: Tom Brady took a final shot at the Patriots before retirement
Prior to his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady considered playing for three teams — a return to the New England Patriots was never on the table. In fact, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady adamantly stated he wanted nothing to do with a New England return. The...
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Shouts Out Fans At 2023 Pro Bowl
The Bengals have a pair of players at the event.
Bengals potential cap casualty cut candidates before free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals, at least right now and on paper, aren’t hurting for cap space. Duke Tobin and the Bengals have some of the most notable free cap space in the NFL as they charge into the offseason. But with urgency to get Joe Burrow’s extension done and a...
Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans the perfect promise
Kansas City Chiefs fans will love the promise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes made ahead of this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl. Specifically, they are in the big game for the third time in five years since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter.
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
Myles Garrett injury is further proof that Pro Bowl should be canceled
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a gnarly injury at the Pro Bowl which just goes to show the Pro Bowl itself is a bad thing for the NFL. Getting voted to the Pro Bowl is a great thing for NFL players. Actually, having to participate in Prow Bowl weekend? Not so much.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes just received all the bulletin-board material they’ll ever need
The Kansas City Chiefs have not been underdogs in the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback…until now. Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. He’s about to be the underdog for the first time. In fact,...
Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers
Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
NFL Notes: Bengals Joe Burrow, Raiders, Derek Carr, Texans
Bengals OL Ted Karras says that the team needs to be ready to go and start fast in order to make it to the Super Bowl next season. “We’re in the final four two years in a row,” Karras said, via Bengals.com. “That puts us in the top four, I guess, for the year. There’s no rollover factor; there’s no transitive property in the NFL. We have to come back ready to go. There’s been a lot of history of teams that don’t do well after a long season like that. We’ll do everything we can to start faster next year and our goal is to get back to the championship game.”
Panthers solidify coaching staff with Ejiro Evero but have 1 big hurdle left
The Carolina Panthers have hired Ejiro Evero as the defensive coordinator for Frank Reich’s staff, but the team has one major hurdle still ahead. Despite not being the only team interested in his services, the Carolina Panthers were able to strike a deal with Ejiro Evero to be the defensive coordinator on Frank Reich’s staff on Sunday.
OTD 2019: Bengals hire Zac Taylor
Let's leave Homer Rice, David Shula, Dick LeBeau and Bruce Coslet out of our conversation. Those four coaches were a combined 60-143 (.296) in parts of 15 seasons with the Bengals. And no disrespect to Bill 'Tiger' Johnson but he was head coach for just two plus seasons. He went...
