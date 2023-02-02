ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox purchase contract of right-hander Joe Jones from Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The Red Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 27, posted a 3.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 44 walks in 43 relief appearances (55 2/3 innings) for the league champion RedHawks last yea. The righty has past experience in affiliated ball, as he spent most of the 2021 minor-league season in the Diamondbacks organization before being released by Arizona that August.
BOSTON, MA
milb.com

Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff

TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Manager Cora Bragged About Astros "Stealing" World Series

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was on the frontlines with the Houston Astros during the 2017 MLB season in which the won the World Series. Cora was the bench coach and had a front row seat for the scandal that would ensue as information came out about the Astros' sign stealing gambit.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts

With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM

The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
