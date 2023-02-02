Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Former All-Star Frustrated by Hall of Fame Voting Process
Former Dodgers second baseman calls the Hall of Fame voting a "head-scratching embarrassment" after he failed to be elected in his last year of elibility.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Eric Karros Speak on Controversial Pizza Topic
While making an appearance at California Pizza Kitchen, the tough questions were asked of the Dodgers representatives.
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Yardbarker
Red Sox purchase contract of right-hander Joe Jones from Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The Red Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 27, posted a 3.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 44 walks in 43 relief appearances (55 2/3 innings) for the league champion RedHawks last yea. The righty has past experience in affiliated ball, as he spent most of the 2021 minor-league season in the Diamondbacks organization before being released by Arizona that August.
milb.com
Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Manager Cora Bragged About Astros "Stealing" World Series
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was on the frontlines with the Houston Astros during the 2017 MLB season in which the won the World Series. Cora was the bench coach and had a front row seat for the scandal that would ensue as information came out about the Astros' sign stealing gambit.
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List
Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez has landed on an elite list compiled by MLB ahead of the 2023 season.
Phillies Have Two Players Featured on Elite List
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed two of their players on one of MLB's most coveted list.
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts
With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
Dodgers: Padres Superstar Disrespects LA Fan
Juan Soto attacks a Dodgers World Series championship hat.
Mets top pitching prospect to miss 2023 season after another major injury
Matt Allan’s wretched run of injuries has continued, with the Mets announcing their pitching prospect underwent UCL revision surgery last month. The recovery typically has a similar timeframe to Tommy John surgery, which Allan was just recovering from, meaning he’ll likely miss the entire 2023 campaign and possibly some of the 2024 season as well.
markerzone.com
AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM
The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
Dodgers Roster: Bobby Miller, Jason Heyward Highlight NRI List Ahead of Spring Training 2023
More than half of the players on this Spring Training roster have prior experience playing in the Major League.
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Ex-Rays Hurler With Minor League Contract
Boston made yet another move Saturday and signed a former Ray
Diamondbacks Sign Former Phillies to Minor League Deals
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed two former Phillies to Minor League deals.
