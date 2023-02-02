Read full article on original website
Nissan Says EV With Solid-State Batteries Is On Track For 2028 Release
In early 2022, Nissan announced plans to start series production of solid-state batteries in 2028. Before that happens, a pilot production plant will be up and running by 2025, with the engineering work completed by 2026. In a new interview with the British magazine Autocar, the company's vice president for R&D in Europe talked about the three main advantages.
NBC New York
Chinese Tesla Rival Xpeng Launches Flagship EVs in Europe in International Push
Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
insideevs.com
Nissan Max-Out Concept Revealed As Futuristic Two-Seater Convertible EV
The Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept has been revealed in physical form by the Japanese manufacturer, showcasing the carmaker’s ambition to support greater access to both sustainable and innovative mobility. The Max-Out was previously shown in 2021 as a digital-only creation, alongside three other concepts – the Chill-Out, which was...
GM Is Ordering a Massive Overhaul With Its EV Batteries: Report
via General MotorsGM once touted the packaging and cost savings of pouch cells in its Ultium platform, but that may soon change.
ktalnews.com
Ford CEO: Future EVs will be “radically simplified,” use smaller batteries
Ford CEO Jim Farley has already upped F-150 Lightning production to 150,000 a year, and he’s pressing production of its Mustang Mach-E toward 200,000 a year, effectively seeing it reengineered along the way. At the same time, this ramp has been part of a heavy lift at Ford—literally airlifts...
MotorAuthority
Ferrari sold a record 13,221 cars in 2022
Ferrari's deliveries reached a new peak of 13,221 cars in 2022—a year in which most brands in the exotic segment saw record numbers. Despite the war in Ukraine, energy and inflation crises, and supply disruptions, Ferrari managed to grow its deliveries in 2022 by 2,066 cars, up 18.5% versus 2021's result.
US News and World Report
U.S. Says More Tesla, Ford, GM EVs Eligible for Tax Credits
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it will make more Tesla , Ford Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen electric vehicles eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits after it revised its vehicle classification definitions. The reversal by Treasury is a win for Tesla, GM, Ford and other automakers...
teslarati.com
BMW joins the race to produce EVs in Mexico
BMW has announced that it will invest 800 million euros ($863 million) into its new production location in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, following numerous other manufacturers rushing to America’s Southern neighbor. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, which requires EVs to be assembled in North America...
Does Toyota CEO change signal it’s going all-in on EVs?
A leadership change at Toyota doesn't seem to have changed the automaker's EV strategy.
US News and World Report
Toyota to Launch Two Luxury Vehicles in Japan -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. The automaker will introduce a luxury sport-utility vehicle, the Toyota Century, in...
Car buyers frustrated with inventory shortages should head to a Ford or GM dealer
Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.
TechCrunch
Bollinger Motors sues Munro Vehicles over similarity of its EVs
EV startup Bollinger Motors filed a lawsuit this week in the U.S. District of Southern New York against Munro Vehicles, and its head designer, over alleged breach of contract, patent infringement and trade dress infringement, according to court documents. The central figures in the lawsuit are the Bollinger B1 SUV...
CAR AND DRIVER
Five Chinese Carmakers Are Creating a People's Republic of EVs
China is the country with the largest new-car market and the highest automobile production. You'd think we'd know Chinese automotive brands as well as we know Detroit's, but since the models aren't exported to the U.S. (yet), readers may find their names unfamiliar. Of the nine largest Chinese multibrand automakers, together fielding almost 50 nameplates, only four have mapped out a global strategy so far. And of those four, arguably only Geely, BYD, and Nio are, at this point, sufficiently advanced to take on American, Korean, and European brands. Hot on the heels of those industry giants are several fast-rising second-tier competitors. Overall, these five companies are best poised to capitalize on the shift to EVs.
The best electric vehicles on the market
Our Auto Expert Nik Miles breaks down the best electric vehicles on the market.
Truck driver shares ‘painful’ decision to leave California for the sake of her business
Truck driver Dee Sova breaks down her difficult decision to relocate her business following the passage of California's law, AB5, that banned independent truck drivers.
MotorAuthority
Official: Ford returns to F1 in 2026 as Red Bull partner
Ford on Friday confirmed it will return to the Formula 1 arena in 2026, as a technical partner to current champion Red Bull Racing. The announcement was made in New York City where Red Bull showed off its RB19 F1 car developed for the 2023 season. The deal will see...
Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire
The two major U.S. institutional investors have exposure to the Adani Group conglomerate.
Chinese New Year slows Volvo Cars' sales growth in January
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB (VOLCARb.ST) said on Friday its sales increased by 2% year-on-year in January to 48,520 cars, but tumbled in China due to public holidays.
Carscoops
Could Volvo Be Planning An Exciting Sports Car?
Volvo has suggested that it may launch a new sports car but even if such a model does become a reality, it won’t do so for quite some time. While the Swedish marque isn’t as closely associated with performance vehicles as some of its rivals, it did tip its toe back into the sports car realm with the limited-run Volvo P1800 Cyan.
RideApart
World's Oldest Production Motorcycle Sells For $212,000 At Auction
The early days of motorcycling were a wild time. From strapping engines to the frames of unsuspecting bicycles, to steam-powered velocipedes, people were eager to find new and improved ways to get around. New technological frontiers are typically a time of great experimentation, and this era in motorcycling was certainly no different.
