China is the country with the largest new-car market and the highest automobile production. You'd think we'd know Chinese automotive brands as well as we know Detroit's, but since the models aren't exported to the U.S. (yet), readers may find their names unfamiliar. Of the nine largest Chinese multibrand automakers, together fielding almost 50 nameplates, only four have mapped out a global strategy so far. And of those four, arguably only Geely, BYD, and Nio are, at this point, sufficiently advanced to take on American, Korean, and European brands. Hot on the heels of those industry giants are several fast-rising second-tier competitors. Overall, these five companies are best poised to capitalize on the shift to EVs.

3 DAYS AGO