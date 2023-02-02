Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Analyzing Disney Stock with Q1 Earnings Looming
DIS - Free Report) shares have climbed 27% to start 2023 with the company scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report on Wednesday, February 8. After such an impressive and extensive rally, the report will be critical to any further upside left in Disney stock in the near term. And investors may be pondering what lies ahead for the media and entertainment conglomerate.
Zacks.com
Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
SKX - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results gained from strength in SKX’s comfort technology products and sturdy demand for the innovative product portfolio coupled with higher wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
Zacks.com
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Zacks.com
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Zacks.com
Amcor (AMCR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AMCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.64 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at 18 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Municipal Bond Funds for Steady Returns
Municipal bonds, or "muni bonds," comprise debt securities issued by various states, cities, counties and other governmental entities to raise money to build roads, schools and a host of other projects for public good. These municipal securities regularly pay interest payments, usually semi-annually, and the original investment or principal amount at the time of maturity. Interest paid on such bonds is generally exempted from federal taxes making them especially attractive to people in higher income tax brackets.
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Zacks.com
Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ENPH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.82%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.76%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong...
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: Another Beat in the Cards?
PTEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 8. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 43 cents per share on revenues of $759.5 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the onshore contract driller’s performance in...
Zacks.com
Humana (HUM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.44 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.47 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.
Zacks.com
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Zacks.com
Hartford Financial (HIG) Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums
HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line advanced 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG improved 8.4% year over year to $4,007 million in the quarter under review. The top line...
Zacks.com
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
Zacks.com
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AFRM - Free Report) shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 79.2% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is currently...
Zacks.com
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
Zacks.com
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Zacks.com
Synaptics (SYNA) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SYNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Gen Digital (GEN) Tops on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
GEN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consumer cyber safety provider’s revenues and non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter marked a year-over-year improvement. Gen Digital was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and was trading under the NLOK ticker symbol. NortonLifeLock changed its name and ticker...
