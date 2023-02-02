ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria student makes Gustavus Adolphus College 2022 fall semester dean's list

 3 days ago

The fall semester dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released, and Peoria native Kristin Simphoukham is on the list.

It comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average, based on a scale in which 4.0 = A or higher for the semester ending in December 2022.

Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in Saint Peter, Minn. that prepares 2,200 undergraduates for lives of leadership, service, and lifelong learning.

The oldest Lutheran college in Minnesota, Gustavus was founded in 1862 by Swedish immigrants and named for Swedish King Gustav II Adolf.

At Gustavus, students receive personal attention in small-sized classes and engage in collaborative research with their professors. Fully accredited and known for its strong science, writing, music, athletics, study-away, and service-learning programs, Gustavus hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa and is internationally recognized for its annual Nobel Conference.

