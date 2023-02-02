Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M
The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific Palisades has finally sold as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property was on the market from July of 2022 and was listed at $37.5 million with the sale finally closing at $24.5 million on January 5, 2023. The price of the home, which has a wine cellar that was converted from a bomb shelter, was cut three times in an effort to sell it.
Fire Damages Single-Story Commercial Structure in Malibu
Fire Saturday damaged a single-story commercial building in Malibu, authorities said.
The 15 Best Restaurants in Beverly Hills
From upscale tasting menus to casual sandwich spots, here are the best restaurants in Beverly Hills right now.
mediafeed.org
The full story behind this wonderfully witchy Beverly Hills home
If you’re obsessed with witch culture, you’re going to love the Spadena House. Also known as “The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills,” the magnificently mystical home looks like it’s been plucked straight out of a fairytale. Located on the corner of Walden Drive and...
foxla.com
Water main explodes in Calabasas, residents could be without water for 10+ hours
CALABASAS, Calif. - A Calabasas neighborhood will be without water for at least 12 hours Saturday while crews work to fix a massive water main break. The City of Calabasas Twitter account reported the water main break near the area of Parkway Calabasas and Park Entrada around 12 p.m. Saturday. According to the city, the water main that broke was 14 inches wide.
Brazen baby buggy theft caught on video at Toluca Lake boutique
A pregnant woman and a male accomplice strolled out of a Toluca Lake with a baby buggy priced at $1,599.
Huge Malibu sign gone missing
A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
channelislandsharbor.org
Channel Islands Harbor to Host Fireworks by the Sea in 2023!
Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp announced today the July 4th Fireworks by the Sea will be brought back to the Channel Islands Harbor after being cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the impacts of COVID-19 and budget concerns. “In speaking with the community and local businesses,...
KEYT
Jurassic Quest offers an interactive experience at Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.-There's still time to check out the dinosaurs at the Ventura County fairgrounds. Children and their parents are enjoying Jurassic Quest. Life size animatronic dinosaurs aren't just on display, they are being ridden by kids. There are interactive exhibits too, teaching visitors about T-Rex and all the other dinosaurs.
Santa Monica Mirror
Highly-Anticipated Downtown Santa Monica Restaurant Close to Opening
Bar Monette close to opening at 109 Santa Monica Boulevard. Bar Monette is almost ready to open in Santa Monica at 109 Santa Monica Blvd. The Neopolitan pizza and tapas restaurant from chef Sean McDonald posted on their Instagram account making the announcement, which said, “We are finally set to open in a couple of weeks! The team is diligently getting ready to welcome you. Subscribe to email notifications on our website, to be one of the first to book a table. Thank you all for the support. Can’t wait to have you all in!”
Beverly Hills Hot Spot The Hideaway Is LA’s Top Destination for Celebrity Sightings
JT Torregiani Whether you’re a Los Angeles local or an out-of-towner, it’s always fun to spot a famous face in the wild. But you won’t catch A-listers anywhere near the Hollywood Walk of Fame or other tourist traps. Instead, the entertainment elite hit up the city’s top-tier dining destinations for a more exclusive experience. And […]
KEYT
Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store
VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards
Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards. Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment. Additionally,...
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 2714 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
nrn.com
Slapfish founder Andrew Gruel starts over again with another restaurant
Chef Andrew Gruel and his wife Lauren have finally opened Calico Fish House, the pair announced on Wednesday. The concept, which was announced in July when Gruel chose to sell his original restaurant chain Slapfish to private equity and leave the company, is full-service, a first for Gruel. “Calico is...
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Orange County doctor riding bike on PCH
(KTLA) — A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking and fatally stabbing an emergency room doctor who was riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point earlier this week. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of PCH and Crown Valley Parkway. Vanroy Smith, of Long […]
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
