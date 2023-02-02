Seminole Ridge girls soccer seizes historic district championship with overtime winner

PALM BEACH GARDENS – It took 93 minutes, but Nirvani Balkaran’s strike in extra time against Dwyer proved the difference, sending Seminole Ridge girls soccer into a flurry of firsts.

First undefeated season. First game as regional hosts. First district title.

It was a game much unlike the tight 4-3 shootout Seminole Ridge survived in the semifinals against West Boca. Somehow, the 0-0 scoreline added to the nerves even more as each side pushed for a game-winner.

As exhaustion set in for everyone, a defensive lapse handed Balkaran the ball with unexpected space, and her shot was true, giving the keeper no chance as her strike flew into the bottom left corner for the 1-0 winner.

Girls cheered and sobbed as the reality set in – school history was made, and surely a banner to follow soon. But they’re not done yet.

Neither team is. While Seminole Ridge’s (16-0-2) players hoisted the trophy and celebrated their season success, both squads will soon begin preparation for the regional road ahead, and with it, a chance at glory in Deland.

1. Balkaran’s strike gives Seminole Ridge first district title

It wasn’t a position she expected to be in.

But following a misplay by the Dwyer (9-4-2) defense, Balkaran found herself with an opportunity to shoot Seminole Ridge into a district championship title – and that’s exactly what she did.

And much to head coach Felipe Tribin’s relief – mere minutes prior to the goal, the head coach was discussing who the five penalty kickers would be should extra time end with the teams still tied.

“I just don’t know, it was all just shocking,” Balkaran said. “I got the ball, just looked at the corner and just shot it there and hoped for the best – and was excited about the outcome.”

The Hawks have already made history this season, but Tribin believes there is more to be made when it comes to regionals and beyond.

“I don’t think we’ve reached that ceiling because we’re still undefeated,” Tribin said. “As far as I know, we’re the best team in our region. We’re going to host the first regional game in school history, and I’m absolutely proud and happy for these girls because they deserve it. We’re not here by accident. We’re here because we put in the work it takes to be district champion.”

2. 13 total shots in defensive affair

While their semifinal match against West Boca was loaded with offense, Wednesday night’s district championship was anything but.

Grit, endurance, and mettle were the name of the game, as a defensive war ensued for not only 80 minutes of regulation, but the extra time periods as well.

With exhaustion painted on faces and bruises mounting, both coaches turned to their bench for multiple substitutions as the stalemate wore on.

“We trained since the summer, and it really paid off right here in our last minutes,” Balkaran said.

Ultimately, Balkaran’s shot slipped through the defense, but sometimes all it takes is one moment for a soccer game to turn on its head.

“It really took our best to beat them,” Tribin said. “They came out tougher than I thought they were going to. We beat them handily the first time. After the first game on Monday [against West Boca[, you’re thinking, ‘this is not going to be as intense,’ and it ended up being five times as intense with grit.”

On the other side, the change in pace and the possession-based match was something Dwyer anticipated.

“It was exactly what I thought it was going to be,” Dwyer head coach Dave Luna said of the match. “We knew this was going to be a dogfight, and it was. You had seven to six in shots, and it was a battle of the midfield. It comes down to double overtime, last couple of minutes. It was just a moment and they capitalized on that moment.”

3. Underdog Dwyer hopes for storybook ending

Who doesn’t love a good underdog tale?

The loss on Wednesday stung, but while the door for districts closes, the window for regionals opens wide.

Entering district play as a high seed after a strong strength of schedule, the Panthers are assured a spot in the regional tournament – and though they will no longer host the games, head coach Dave Luna hopes to inspire his girls to a storybook ending either way.

The meeting that took place after the game with his team focused on the journey ahead, rather than the loss at hand. Luna urged them to be ready to get back to work on the field, for the regional tournament is their opportunity to take everyone by surprise.

After all, Dwyer won all but one game away from home this season.

“Our story now begins as the underdog,” Luna said. “But I think a lot of teams, whoever we play, are going to maybe oversee us and think they’re going to have an easier game. And really, they’re playing against a team that could’ve won the district. We’re a strong group, and this group’s going to go far.”

The stage is set for both squads. Regionals await.