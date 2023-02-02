Grand Jury Charges Fresno, California Hairstylist for Alleged Multimillion-Dollar Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu-Based Physician

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Pair of gang members arrested in California massacre of six, including baby
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two reputed gang members were arrested on Friday and charged with murdering six people, including an infant boy and his teenage mother, in a central California farming community last month in what authorities described as a targeted massacre. The two suspects - Angel Joseph Uriate, 35,...
DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud
LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced […]
Fresno couple accused of stealing millions of dollars while posing as caregivers
A Fresno hairstylist and his girlfriend are accused of stealing millions of dollars from a mentally ill man while posing as his caregivers.
California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA
In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?
Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
Suspect accused of killing Selma police officer makes first court appearance
Nathaniel Dixon, the man accused of killing Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., made his first court appearance in a yellow jumpsuit on Friday.
Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
Tulare sheriff reveals details of ‘merciless’ Goshen shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff revealed distressing details of how the Goshen victims were found dead in what was called a “methodical” and “merciless” shooting. “Eladio Parraz was killed first, he was shot in the torso and in the leg, Marcos Parraz we believe was shot second, he was shot in the […]
Fentanyl Overdose Investigation in Kings County Jail
Originally Published By: Kings County Sheriff’s Office. “On Monday, 01/23/23, at a approximately 0130 hours, KCSO Detectives responded to the Kings County Jail for an overdose investigation. Three Kings County inmates were exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined Brittany...
Pot Traffickers Bought Homes, Mercedes, Guns and Chinchilla Fur Vest by Shipping Thousands of Kilos Using UPS and FedEx: Feds
Twenty-four people were indicted in connection with a cross-country marijuana distribution ring that shipped thousands of kilos of pot and edibles from California to New York, federal prosecutors said this week. Two of the suspects named in the criminal case, Dwight A. Singletary II, aka “Nutt” and “Mike Jones,” McKenzie...
2 Arrested in Goshen Massacre Investigation. One Suspect Wounded in Gunbattle, Sheriff Says.
Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in Goshen were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
New Coca-Cola distribution site for Fresno approved by planning commission
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno planning officials approved a new Coca-Cola distributing center in the city Wednesday evening, but those living close to the proposed site were also present to oppose the proposal in person. The old center is currently located on East Malaga in South Central Fresno, but staff members say it’s in dire […]
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
