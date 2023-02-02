ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Grand Jury Charges Fresno, California Hairstylist for Alleged Multimillion-Dollar Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu-Based Physician

goldrushcam.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced […]
FRESNO, CA
calcoastnews.com

California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA

In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?

Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
SELMA, CA
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tulare sheriff reveals details of ‘merciless’ Goshen shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff revealed distressing details of how the Goshen victims were found dead in what was called a “methodical” and “merciless” shooting. “Eladio Parraz was killed first, he was shot in the torso and in the leg, Marcos Parraz we believe was shot second, he was shot in the […]
GOSHEN, CA
crimevoice.com

Fentanyl Overdose Investigation in Kings County Jail

Originally Published By: Kings County Sheriff’s Office. “On Monday, 01/23/23, at a approximately 0130 hours, KCSO Detectives responded to the Kings County Jail for an overdose investigation. Three Kings County inmates were exposed to a substance believed to be Fentanyl. During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined Brittany...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

Pot Traffickers Bought Homes, Mercedes, Guns and Chinchilla Fur Vest by Shipping Thousands of Kilos Using UPS and FedEx: Feds

Twenty-four people were indicted in connection with a cross-country marijuana distribution ring that shipped thousands of kilos of pot and edibles from California to New York, federal prosecutors said this week. Two of the suspects named in the criminal case, Dwight A. Singletary II, aka “Nutt” and “Mike Jones,” McKenzie...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
newsnationnow.com

Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy