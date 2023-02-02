Read full article on original website
Related
FOX2now.com
Raiders GM Addresses Potential Derek Carr Trade
The quarterback is not expected to be with Las Vegas next season. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be trade this offseason, but nothing is set in stone yet. The team’s general manager Dave Ziegler was asked on Thursday if teams have shown interest in Carr yet, and it sounds like there might be some team managers asking about the quarterback this week at the Senior Bowl.
FOX2now.com
Titans’ Lewan Says NFL Should Retire Tom Brady’s No. 12
Only Jackie Robinson, Wayne Gretzky and Bill Russell have received similar honors in North American sports. The retirement of a jersey throughout a league is a rare honor. Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, MLB's first Black player in the 20th century, has had his No. 42 retired throughout baseball since 1997. Wayne Gretzky received a similar honor in the NHL in 2000, as did Bill Russell in the NBA after his 2022 death.
FOX2now.com
Trade Grades: Mavs Land Kyrie Irving
The point guard is reportedly headed to join Luka Dončić in Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. Kyrie Irving is headed to Texas. The Mavericks acquired the All-Star guard from the Nets on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade Friday after failing to secure an extension with Brooklyn. The Nets will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks in the deal. Dinwiddie played for the Nets from 2016-21, before he was traded to Washington. Markieff Morris will also head to Dalas. Let’s grade this deal for both sides.
FOX2now.com
NBA Players React to Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade
Two days after the star point guard requested a trade, Brooklyn sent him to a Western Conference contender. The first major move of the 2023 NBA trade deadline came together on Sunday as the Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving from the Nets, just two days after the star point guard asked out of Brooklyn.
FOX2now.com
Geno Smith Says Contract Talks With Seahawks ‘Looking Very Good’
The veteran quarterback is set to hit the open market this offseason. Geno Smith’s Pro Bowl season with the Seahawks was one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season. In his first season as a starter since 2014, the veteran threw for 4,282 and 30 touchdowns, both career highs by far. He also led the league with a 69.8% completion percentage on his way to his first Pro Bowl selection.
FOX2now.com
LeBron 63 Points Shy of NBA Record, Two Above Career High
The Lakers star would need a career-best to topple the all-time mark. LeBron James pulled another step closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his chase to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Thursday when he scored 26 points in a 112–111 win over the Pacers. The performance left him exactly 62 points off of tying historic mark heading into a weekend matchup against the Pelicans.
FOX2now.com
Magic’s Bamba, Suggs and Wolves’ Rivers Suspended After Altercation
The league handed down punishments for the Friday night brawl in Orlando. View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Friday night on-court altercation that started as a tussle between Magic center Mo Bamba and Timberwolves wing Austin Rivers, the NBA has levied suspensions against both players. Bamba...
FOX2now.com
Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler to star in ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
The series will premiere on May 30, according to sources. View the original article to see embedded media. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to star as the coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. The show will air on ESPN, per UFC president Dana White, who...
Comments / 0