Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Easterly Government Properties makes 98% of its lease income from the U.S. government. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield, and its outlook looks better in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is looking at important short- and long-term catalysts ahead. DexCom leads in the development of an innovative technology to helps diabetes patients. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks
Rising dividend payments can add up to a formidable amount over time. AbbVie's dividend yield probably won't be this high forever. Mastercard has plenty of growth ahead, and its dividend will likely keep rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023
Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
Johnson & Johnson will soon spin off its consumer health division. Both the spinoff and remaining business should hold up against inflation. But maintaining a robust growth rate is becoming more challenging. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Slumped in January
Intuitive Surgical reported earnings for the fourth quarter in January. The company is facing headwinds from COVID-19 in China. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
More than 80% of Kinder Morgan's expansion projects support lower carbon energy. Those investments should enable these energy companies to grow their earnings and shareholder returns in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Rapidly rising interest rates and recessionary fears decimated the Nasdaq Composite in 2022. Bear markets have consistently been an opportune time for long-term investors to put their money to work. These fast-paced stocks have the necessary catalysts to bounce back following a difficult year. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Where Will AMD Stock Be In 1 Year?
AMD expects its revenue to decline in the first quarter, but it should experience a milder slowdown than Intel. AMD stock is reasonably valued, and it could gradually recover in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock
Jason Hall has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. Jeff Santoro has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Surged Higher This Week
Williams-Sonoma's deep bench of executive talent gives it an advantage. The stock continues to trade at a value price despite recent momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Down 25% or More to Buy for Decades of Passive Income
A stock price drop hasn't kept Mid-America Apartment Communities from delivering increasing dividends. Cell tower giant Crown Castle maintains its commitment to annual payout bumps. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for the last 17 years and shows no signs of stopping. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
This Chip Stock Could Be Resilient Against U.S. Export Bans to China; Is the Stock a Buy?
KLA looks like it could be largely insulated from U.S. export curbs on chips and equipment to China. Despite facing numerous external pressures, KLA could remain in growth mode in the next year. This long-term market-beating company deserves serious attention right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Soared in January
The market is waking up to the value opportunity at this leading healthcare company. A margin recovery story about overcoming supply chain difficulties and growing new product sales supports GE HealthCare's stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Comments / 0