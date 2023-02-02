Read full article on original website
Colorado Medicaid seeks millions from legislature to pay home health care workers competitive wages
In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.
Bills to increase access to abortion, get consent for pelvic exams on the agenda for Colorado women’s caucus
More than seven months have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, but this is the first chance Colorado lawmakers have had to work on legislation in its aftermath. Last year, the Colorado Legislature passed the “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” guaranteeing the right to abortions...
Credit Union of Colorado Announces the Promotion of Phil Smith to President
Credit Union of Colorado recently announced the promotion of Phil Smith from chief operating officer to president. Smith served as the chief operating officer at the credit union since 2010. “Phil has served as an invaluable member of the Credit Union of Colorado team for more than a decade. It...
New pro-tenant Colorado bills want to limit fees, rent increases and evictions
A slew of pro-tenant bills are beginning to wind their way through the Colorado statehouse as Democrats look to reshape the relationship between landlord and renter, a sign of shifting dynamics within the Capitol and the enduring effect of the pandemic on housing policy. A half-dozen bills have or will...
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
Bill would fix oversight in Colorado fentanyl law by expanding protections for users who call 911
A bill introduced in the Colorado House late Thursday would expand a state law that provides immunity to drug users who try to save someone from overdosing, after those same protections were inadvertently undermined by lawmakers during last year’s fight over fentanyl legislation. The bill would fix that apparent...
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
Colorado wildlife officials recapture two wolves, fit them with tracking collars
Wolves that were once lost are now found. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tranquilized two wolves in North Park, near Walden, on Thursday and fitted them with tracking collars, agency spokesman Travis Duncan said in a release. One of those wolves had already been collared once but its tracking device...
Those who sell drugs that lead to a death would face felony under proposed Colorado bill
A bipartisan pair of Colorado state senators want drug distributors to face felony charges if the end-user dies from the product. State Sens. Kyle Mullica, a Thornton Democrat, and Byron Pelton, a Sterling Republican, teamed up to introduce SB23-109. Both say it brings all drug sales in line with fentanyl law. Under the fentanyl law passed last year, it is a specific crime by the distributor if the end-user dies from using the drug.
Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says
The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the FBI. In one case, a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an FBI Denver office news release. “Investigators out...
