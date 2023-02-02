ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Colorado Medicaid seeks millions from legislature to pay home health care workers competitive wages

In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values

The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Those who sell drugs that lead to a death would face felony under proposed Colorado bill

A bipartisan pair of Colorado state senators want drug distributors to face felony charges if the end-user dies from the product. State Sens. Kyle Mullica, a Thornton Democrat, and Byron Pelton, a Sterling Republican, teamed up to introduce SB23-109. Both say it brings all drug sales in line with fentanyl law. Under the fentanyl law passed last year, it is a specific crime by the distributor if the end-user dies from using the drug.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says

The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the FBI. In one case, a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an FBI Denver office news release. “Investigators out...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy