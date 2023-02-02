ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RealHartford

Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023

We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Teen, 16, stabbed by his older brother outside Trumbull Mall, police say

TRUMBULL— A Bridgeport resident is in custody after police say he stabbed his 16-year-old brother while the two were leaving the Trumbull Mall Saturday night. Jovanie Hall, 18, of Glen Circle, Bridgeport, was taken into custody at his home a short while after police found his 16-year-old brother with multiple stab wounds at the Trumbull Mall, according to Trumbull Lt. Brian Weir.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
BETHEL, CT
Eyewitness News

Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford

A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police. A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said it'll be brutally cold overnight....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ceremony held for 13th anniversary of Kleen Energy explosion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Sunday marks the 13th anniversary of the Kleen Energy gas explosion in Middletown. Six people died and dozens were injured in the explosion. The explosion happened unexpectedly during the construction process at one of the buildings at the Middletown plant. Authorities say crews were cleaning pipes...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation

Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

‘Children are not criminals’: Group urges lawmakers to keep officers out of Connecticut classrooms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people urged the state legislature today to keep police offers on the streets, instead of moving them into schools. “Their job is to arrest and put away criminals,” said Andrea Kitchen-Walker, who graduated from New London High School. “Children are not criminals.” Kitchen-Walker was arrested by a school resource […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses

A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community. Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy