Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Related
darientimes.com
Old Saybrook police chief didn't follow through on promise to seek decertification of troubled officer
Old Saybrook’s police chief never followed through on his pledge to seek decertification of an officer who resigned amid troubling allegations six months ago, reducing the barriers the officer would face if he applies for jobs in other states. “This is just another example of how we can’t continue...
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023
We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
Eyewitness News
Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
Eyewitness News
I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
trumbulltimes.com
Teen, 16, stabbed by his older brother outside Trumbull Mall, police say
TRUMBULL— A Bridgeport resident is in custody after police say he stabbed his 16-year-old brother while the two were leaving the Trumbull Mall Saturday night. Jovanie Hall, 18, of Glen Circle, Bridgeport, was taken into custody at his home a short while after police found his 16-year-old brother with multiple stab wounds at the Trumbull Mall, according to Trumbull Lt. Brian Weir.
New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
Student approached by man in West Hartford, told to ‘get in’ car: PD
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating a suspicious incident after a car approached a student getting off a school bus on Thursday. Police said between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., a student got off a school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bainton Road. According to police, the juvenile noticed […]
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Unsolved Murders: New Haven Police Chief addresses why clearance rates are lower than surrounding cities
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Now to an I-Team Investigation: local murders going unsolved. During the last 3 years, both the cities of New Haven and Hartford have experienced some of their deadliest years in around a decade. But one local city is solving more homicides than the other. In...
Eyewitness News
Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford
A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police. A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said it'll be brutally cold overnight....
Eyewitness News
Ceremony held for 13th anniversary of Kleen Energy explosion
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Sunday marks the 13th anniversary of the Kleen Energy gas explosion in Middletown. Six people died and dozens were injured in the explosion. The explosion happened unexpectedly during the construction process at one of the buildings at the Middletown plant. Authorities say crews were cleaning pipes...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Man shot in ankle while waiting at bus stop
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was shot in the ankle while he was waiting for the bus in New Haven. Police say they received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. telling dispatchers that a man had been shot and was lying on a trampoline. The victim, a 33-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation
Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
‘Children are not criminals’: Group urges lawmakers to keep officers out of Connecticut classrooms
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people urged the state legislature today to keep police offers on the streets, instead of moving them into schools. “Their job is to arrest and put away criminals,” said Andrea Kitchen-Walker, who graduated from New London High School. “Children are not criminals.” Kitchen-Walker was arrested by a school resource […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses
A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community. Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
Comments / 6