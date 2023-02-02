ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch

It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest Nominated for 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are in this year's class of nominees up for induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed their list of nominees for the coveted honor. Hip-hop is represented, with Missy Elliott and Tribe being in a group that includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Has Replaced Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as Philadelphia Anthem, DJ Drama Says

Lil Uzi Vert's hit single "Just Wanna Rock" has surpassed Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the official Philadelphia rap anthem, according to DJ Drama. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Drama chopped it up with TMZ outside Los Angeles International Airport and gave his opinion on his hometown Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Juice Wrld’s Estate Sells His Music Catalog and Hundreds of Unreleased Songs – Report

Juice Wrld's estate has reportedly sold the late Chicago rapper's music catalog and hundreds of unreleased songs. According to a Billboard report published on Saturday (Feb. 4), independent record label and music publisher Opus Music Group quietly acquired a majority stake in Juice Wrld's rights and income streams for nine figures in early 2022. Opus now owns 90 percent of Juice's interest in master recording income and 90 percent of his share of publishing ownership.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jack Harlow in White Men Can’t Jump Movie Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions From Fans

The trailer for the remake of the movie White Men Can't Jump starring Jack Harlow has arrived and it's causing mixed reactions from fans. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the trailer for the White Men Can't Jump reboot premiered on Hulu and 20th Century Fox's social media pages. The hoops flick is a redo of the beloved 1992 original starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. In the 2023 version, Jack Harlow makes his acting debut playing Harrelson's character Billy Hoyle while actor Sinqua Walls plays Snipes' character Sidney Deane.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Juice Wrld’s Last Album in the Works, Lil Bibby Says

Two years after the release of Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Fighting Demons, Lil Bibby has announced that a final Juice project is in the works. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Lil Bibby, CEO and founder of Grade A Productions, the label Juice Wrld was signed to in partnership with Interscope Records, jumped on his Instagram account to announce that he's working on the final posthumous album for Juice. The mogul shared a video of the late Chicago rapper in happier times, dancing in the studio.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Album Returns to Streaming Services

Dr. Dre's debut album The Chronic has returned to streaming services. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album, which dropped on Dec. 15, 1992, Interscope Records has rereleased the album on DSPs, today (Feb. 1). "I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner,...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’

Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lil Pump Spends $25,000 on New Teeth – Watch

Lil Pump is all smiles today. The South Florida rapper recently spent $25,000 on some new teeth. Last month, Miami-based dental facility, 5 Star Smiles, posted a video on their Instagram account of Lil Pump getting a set of new choppers. In the clip, the 22-year-old rapper is having his gums lasered and installed with a new pair of porcelain veneers. It looked painless, and the Pumpster was happy with the results. The video caption reads, "PORCELAIN GANG" in all caps with two cold face emojis.
MIAMI, FL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report

We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Power 93.7 WBLK

Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know

It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch

Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wiz Khalifa Drops Fourth Album Khalifa – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 5, 2016: After the success of his diamond-selling single, "See You Again" in 2015, Wiz Khalifa could have easily rested on his rap laurels. Instead, the Pittsburgh, Pa. native released, on this day, his fourth project, Khalifa, on Atlantic Records.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Power 93.7 WBLK

N.O.R.E. Slights Other Rapper-Hosted Podcasts, Compares His Success to LL Cool J

N.O.R.E. is arguably one of the most successful podcasters in the audio industry, and according to him, his career transition has been flawless. In an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, which debuted on Wednesday (Feb. 1) via YouTube, N.O.R.E. discussed his career transitioning from rapper to podcaster and highlighted that other rappers from his era (except for Joe Budden) failed at podcasting miserably.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy