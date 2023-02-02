WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they shared, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.” Keith Sly, Director of Public Relations stated, "We all certainly would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who's been a part of 'The Manor experience' from our employees, to our...

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO