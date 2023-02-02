ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WV

Concord University offers Building Bridges to a Better Community training

By Concord University
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDYaA_0ka9JOIW00

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Anyone interested in reentry or community development is invited to register for Building Bridges to a Better Community, a free two-day training to teach participants more about the barriers and the difficulty transitioning to the community once a person has been absent. This training will take place at University Point in the Pais Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Although the training is specifically designed to focus on barriers to reentry by returning criminal offenders, it is also applicable to other segments of our population including veterans, those returning from inpatient substance abuse recovery, and others.

Beverly Sharp, founder and executive director of The REACH Initiative, will lead the workshop. She has worked in law enforcement and corrections for over 30 years, holds a Global Career Development Facilitator Certification and is a National Institute of Corrections certified trainer in offender workforce development.

Sharp has been director of reentry initiatives for the West Virginia Council of Churches for the last three years and has developed nine reentry councils across West Virginia.

Continuing education credit for social workers will be available. All participants must register prior to attending by emailing Lori Pace, CU Criminology Instructor, at lpace@concord.edu.

The post Concord University offers Building Bridges to a Better Community training appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

City of Princeton officially announces new annexation incentives

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The city of Princeton is offering annexation incentives to people or businesses who add their properties within the city boundaries.  The Princeton Economic Development Authority first recommended the incentives in a December City Council Meeting and gained unanimous approval in January.  There are three incentives that will last between three to five […]
PRINCETON, WV
Hinton News

Renovations begin at travel plazas on West Virginia Turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Renovations have started at two travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday that restroom, food and parking facilities at the Beckley and Bluestone plazas in southern West Virginia will remain available during renovations, which are scheduled to continue through late 2024. Tamarack Marketplace, located […] The post Renovations begin at travel plazas on West Virginia Turnpike appeared first on The Hinton News.
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Date Change: First Lady Justice to welcome Friends With Paws therapy dog at Hinton Area Elementary School

HINTON, (Hinton News) – Date Change: Due to Summers County canceling school because of weather, this Pup Rally has been moved to Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Hinton Area Elementary School. The updated details are below. WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice, Summers County Schools Superintendent David Warvel, Hinton Area Elementary School Principal Angela […] The post Date Change: First Lady Justice to welcome Friends With Paws therapy dog at Hinton Area Elementary School appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Only one Catholic Church in WV is considered a Shrine

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — Only one church of the Roman Catholic faith in all of West Virginia is known as a “shrine”, a place of special devotion that contains a saint’s relic, but no one knows why. Saint Anthony’s Shrine, in the former mining town of Boomer, contains a relic of its patron saint. However, Catholic leaders […]
BOOMER, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter […] The post West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event appeared first on The Hinton News.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

2023 President’s Ball—A Studio 54 Evening

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) –  In the 1970s, Studio 54 was the place to see and be seen, an exclusive club at the door but very inclusive on the dance floor. Like the freedom felt in New York City’s famous nightclub, Concord University celebrates the diversity of our campus community, and we want to see you all on Saturday, February 25 as we celebrate the founding of Concord University at the 2023 President’s Ball—A Studio 54 Evening.   You don’t have to be Cher or the most famous person in the Rolling Stones to get in the door, but you do have...
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to Provide Resources to Small Business Owners

HINTON, (Hinton News) - The New River Gateway Convention and Visitors Bureau invites small business owners throughout Summers County to join them on February 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., as they host the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority in the Magnolia Room, corner of James & 2nd Avenue, Hinton.   The New River Gorge Development Authority will provide information to small business owners on tools, funding, support, and resources available to help them grow or maintain their small businesses all year round in this community. This meeting is open to any small business owners throughout Summers County.  Attendance is free and light refreshments will be served.   The post New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to Provide Resources to Small Business Owners appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Deputy of the year and Deputy of the Quarter announced

HINTON, (Hinton News) - The Summers County Sheriff's Office recently announced the 2022 Deputy of the Year and the new Deputy of the Quarter recipients. Both officers received certificates for their achievements. Deputy John Ward was named the 2022 Deputy of the Year, and Deputy David Lester was awarded the year's first Officer of the Quarter honor. The announcement states, "Give these men a round of applause. We are grateful to have them within our ranks as they continue to serve the people of Summers County. We could not be more proud of them." The post Deputy of the year and Deputy of the Quarter announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Thunder Buttress at Beauty Mountain

Thunder Buttress overlooks the New River on the New River Gorge at Beauty Mountain, near Fayetteville, West Virginia, in northern Fayette County, in the New River Gorge Region. Photo courtesy Ed Rehbein.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
247tempo.com

Beckley, West Virginia is the Premature Death Capital of the US

The life expectancy at birth for Americans fell between 2020 and 2021, dropping from 77.0 to 76.1 years, according to the CDC. A great deal of the decrease was due to COVID-19 deaths, suicides, and drug overdoses. The figure varied by gender and race. (Here’s how the fall in U.S. life expectancy compares to that in other wealthy nations.)
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local McDonalds’ are donating Shamrock Shake proceeds

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Alongside the seasonal return of the fan favorite Shamrock Shake, proceeds from the shakes sold in Southern WV are being donated to local charity. Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake® and new fan-favorite OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® are coming back to McDonalds menus across the U.S. Honoring the legacy of Shamrock Shake’s integral role in […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Fire crews battle structure fire in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell LOOTPRESS that fire crews are currently on the scene battling a structure fire on Summerlee Road in Oak Hill. Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:28 PM and the Oak Hill, Fayetteville, and Mount Hope Fire Departments all responded.
OAK HILL, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Final Split of State's Wild Boar Archery and Firearms Season Opens Friday; Hunt Held in Limited Counties

The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh. and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. — To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visitWVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Logan County, West Virginia, crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died in a crash in Logan County. According to West Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Route 10, just north of Man. Troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. WVSP says troopers found the driver, identified as Thomas […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy