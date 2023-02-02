ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Anyone interested in reentry or community development is invited to register for Building Bridges to a Better Community, a free two-day training to teach participants more about the barriers and the difficulty transitioning to the community once a person has been absent. This training will take place at University Point in the Pais Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Although the training is specifically designed to focus on barriers to reentry by returning criminal offenders, it is also applicable to other segments of our population including veterans, those returning from inpatient substance abuse recovery, and others.

Beverly Sharp, founder and executive director of The REACH Initiative, will lead the workshop. She has worked in law enforcement and corrections for over 30 years, holds a Global Career Development Facilitator Certification and is a National Institute of Corrections certified trainer in offender workforce development.

Sharp has been director of reentry initiatives for the West Virginia Council of Churches for the last three years and has developed nine reentry councils across West Virginia.

Continuing education credit for social workers will be available. All participants must register prior to attending by emailing Lori Pace, CU Criminology Instructor, at lpace@concord.edu.

The post Concord University offers Building Bridges to a Better Community training appeared first on The Hinton News .