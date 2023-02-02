ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Body found in north Houston with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston. The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road. Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston

HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while. Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project

HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays

HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials. In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.

Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in a possible drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, police said. The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive. Police said the three victims, who are all men, were hanging outside of a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Have you seen Carlos? Houston teen missing for 2 weeks

HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public to keep their eyes open for a 14-year-old who has been missing for two weeks. Carlos Lugo was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road. Carlos is...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house

HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
HOUSTON, TX

