Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HPD: Body found in north Houston with gunshot wounds
HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston. The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road. Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with...
Man hoping to find dog its forever home after it was left tied up to pole in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A man said he caught someone on camera abandoning a dog at a gas station in southeast Houston on Friday. Jason Hutchinson recorded a video where you can see a dog tied to a pole with a leash. He posted it to social media and the video has since gone viral with more than 11 million views on TikTok.
KHOU
Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston
HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while. Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.
3 hurt in shooting at southwest Houston event hall, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police said three people are expected to be OK after a shooting at an event hall late Saturday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Taylor's of Houston on S. Post Oak Rd. near W. Orem Dr. in southwest Houston. Police said they received a...
KHOU
Investigation underway after 3 men shot in possible drive-by in Houston
Two of the three men died from their injuries. Police don't think this was a random act.
Multiple explosive devices found at Arkansas home of man with Houston ties, FBI says
HOUSTON — A man who used to work at a Houston company is wanted by the FBI. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted after federal investigators said they searched his Fort Smith, Arkansas, home last month and found multiple explosive devices. Mehta is facing an unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device charge, the FBI said.
CenterPoint sends crews to help those left in the dark across Texas, company says
HOUSTON — Dozens of CenterPoint workers from Houston were sent Friday to help our neighbors in Austin get power back from the winter storm. Austin is by far the hardest hit with some 150,000 customers, including homes and businesses, that were still in the dark Friday morning as temperatures rested in the 30s.
City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project
HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays
HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials. In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
KHOU
History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.
Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
Meet 'Mattress Mack,' the newest K-9 officer working in Harris County Precinct 4
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There's a new sheepdog on the streets but his name sounds very familiar. "Mattress Mack" is the newest K-9 with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Jim McIngvale's monicker and alter ego perfectly fit the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. "Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has always...
'A bit of everything' | Champions of Magic brings multiple acts, massive production to Hobby Center
HOUSTON — When Champions of Magic arrives at The Hobby Center in Houston next week, it's delivering "grand-scale magic," according to Richard Young. "We've got dangerous escapes, loads and loads of pyrotechnics, confetti, 160 moving lights," he added. The show, which has been touring through arenas and 2,000-seat Broadway...
HCSO: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of north Houston home
HOUSTON — A child died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff deputies said. This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road. A family member was...
HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in a possible drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, police said. The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive. Police said the three victims, who are all men, were hanging outside of a...
Have you seen Carlos? Houston teen missing for 2 weeks
HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public to keep their eyes open for a 14-year-old who has been missing for two weeks. Carlos Lugo was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road. Carlos is...
HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house
HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
