Skechers Says Comfortable Products and Omnichannel Sales Drive Record Growth

Comfortable shoes, widespread product distribution and marketing are paying off for Skechers. The footwear and apparel brand has achieved four consecutive quarters of record sales and reached annual sales of $7.4 billion in 2022 — a total that was 18% higher than that of the previous year, Skechers said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
PYMNTS

Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases

Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
PYMNTS

Is Amazon or Walmart the Retail Industry’s Recessionary Winner?

Now that Amazon has delivered its mixed fourth-quarter earnings results, the focus has shifted to Walmart, which is set to report its Q4 earnings Feb. 21 in what could be an inverse outcome of what its rival just booked. Where the eCommerce giant delivered 9% top-line growth for the year...
PYMNTS

Estée Lauder Q2 Reflects China Headwinds vs ‘Renaissance of Occasions’

A return to physical retail helped Estée Lauder reduce losses in its fiscal second quarter as the company talked up a “renaissance in usage occasions” and product innovations across its portfolio, including modernization of freestanding stores and a revamped omnichannel strategy. On a Thursday (Feb.2) earnings call,...
PYMNTS

Starbucks Rewards Members Grow 15% in Q4 but Controversial Changes Loom

Starbucks continues to grow its loyalty base, but upcoming unwelcome alterations could change that. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, shared in its first-quarter 2023 financial results Thursday (Feb. 2) that its loyalty program’s 90-day active membership base grew 15% year over year to 30.4 million.
Motley Fool

My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023

Energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan reported full-year earnings on Jan. 18. The company had another excellent year and is raising its dividend again for 2023. The stock's 6.1% dividend yield is backed by ample free cash flow and solid fundamentals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
LOUISIANA STATE
YourErie

US adds 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969. Friday’s government report added to the picture of a resilient labor market, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Bankman-Fried Company Declares Bankruptcy Amid Robinhood Fight

The Sam Bankman-Fried-owned business that holds millions of shares in Robinhood has filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filing by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, reported Saturday (Feb. 4) by Bloomberg News, is happening amid a larger court battle over who should own the stock in the wake of the downfall of FTX Group, the crypto exchange founded by Bankman-Fried.
PYMNTS

Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers

Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
RideApart

Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales Down Eight Percent In 2022

On February 2, 2023, Harley-Davidson announced its full 2022 financial results, as well as its Q4 2022 results. How did the year pan out for the Motor Company?. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the Motor Company ship (not sell) 34,000 motorcycles, which represents an 18 percent increase over the 28,900 units shipped in Q4 2021. That contributed to a full-year shipment number of 193,500 bikes, as compared to the 188,000 shipped over the course of 2021. Overall, motorcycle shipments increased by three percent at the end of 2022.
PYMNTS

Triple Whale Lands $25M to Help Shopify Merchants

ECommerce data platform Triple Whale has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. The round, led by NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify, will let the Ohio company expand to larger brands, and invest in automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Triple Whale said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release.
OHIO STATE
PYMNTS

Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy

Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
