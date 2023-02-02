ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road. TPD said they responded to the area for reports of a shooting early Sunday morning. Information is limited at this time as their detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious package Saturday morning. They sent a tweet out to the community that said, “Police activity- OVPD is working on an incident at the Home Depot. Please avoid the area.”. Ten...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
thisistucson.com

35 FREE events happening in Tucson this February 2023 💸

Live music, a science festival, star parties — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 35 events that are free to attend this February. The giant Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is back for yet another winter season, bringing people from allover the world to shop the dozens of shows spread out across the city. Find jewelry, rocks, fossils and more.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonaz.gov

Downtown Links East End Celebration

The eastern segment of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project is nearing completion from the Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection to Sixth Street and Stone Avenue. The new Maclovio Barraza Parkway includes a new four-lane roadway, streetlights, storm drain enhancements and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. As part...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano. The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor...
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Wells died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Rents in Tucson area settle down

Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said some of the district’s computers and networks are still not fully functioning following a cyberattack. Trujillo did say investigators have found no evidence that...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
TUCSON, AZ

