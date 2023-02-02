Read full article on original website
St. Philip's Plaza | Shopping mall in Catalina Foothills, Arizona
We continue with the options to get the best stores in Tucson, and this time, we present you St. Philip's Plaza, an outdoor shopping area, where you can enjoy live music, different restaurants and a bazaar with multiple alternatives if you want to buy something Either a garment or an item for your home.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road. TPD said they responded to the area for reports of a shooting early Sunday morning. Information is limited at this time as their detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious package Saturday morning. They sent a tweet out to the community that said, “Police activity- OVPD is working on an incident at the Home Depot. Please avoid the area.”. Ten...
thisistucson.com
35 FREE events happening in Tucson this February 2023 💸
Live music, a science festival, star parties — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 35 events that are free to attend this February. The giant Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is back for yet another winter season, bringing people from allover the world to shop the dozens of shows spread out across the city. Find jewelry, rocks, fossils and more.
Aphasia Center of Tucson broken into, equipment stolen
The Aphasia Center of Tucson was broken into over the weekend, with several items stolen including laptops.
KOLD-TV
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima County is set to benefit from a $1.52 million grant given by the U.S. Department of Transportation in an effort to decrease the number of traffic related deaths in the region. The grant comes as the county has seen a 50% increase in traffic...
tucsonaz.gov
Downtown Links East End Celebration
The eastern segment of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project is nearing completion from the Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection to Sixth Street and Stone Avenue. The new Maclovio Barraza Parkway includes a new four-lane roadway, streetlights, storm drain enhancements and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. As part...
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
ADOT: Plan for overnight I-10 ramp closure
According to The Arizona Department of Transportation Interstate 10 and the frontage roads will be restricted in both directions between Ina and Ruthrauff.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
KOLD-TV
80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
KOLD-TV
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano. The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor...
kyma.com
Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Wells died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”
Tucson Fire Department controls 2-alarm fire at Broadway and Pantano
A building fire at 7877 E. Broadway Blvd., in the Sprouts Farmers Market building, broke out late Thursday afternoon.
KOLD-TV
Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale helps Tucson families overcome inflation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is back in Tucson for the 14th year and organizers say they’re busier than ever. With retail prices higher than a year ago, Shawna Wilfert and local organizers are going above and beyond to help families make extra cash and save money at the big event.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rents in Tucson area settle down
Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
KOLD-TV
70 years ago, KOLD became first TV station to sign on in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lucky 13, as it was known, was the first TV station to sign on in Tucson. It happened at the 13th second, after the 13th minute and 13th hour on Jan. 13, 1953. But anticipation began to build in the days before the official...
KOLD-TV
Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
KOLD-TV
TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said some of the district’s computers and networks are still not fully functioning following a cyberattack. Trujillo did say investigators have found no evidence that...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
